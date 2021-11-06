Registration was successful!
Multiple Deaths Reported at Travis Scott's Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas
Ex-Justice Dept. Official Refuses to Comply With House Panel Probing Capitol Riot - Letter
Ex-Justice Dept. Official Refuses to Comply With House Panel Probing Capitol Riot - Letter
Former US Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election, is declining to cooperate with... 06.11.2021
donald trump
us
us capitol
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election, is declining to cooperate with House of Representatives investigators probing the 6 January Capitol events, his attorney Harry MacDougald said in a letter.
"Because former President Trump was properly entitled, while he held office, to the confidential advice of lawyers like Mr. Clark, Mr. Clark is subject to a sacred trust - one that is particularly vital to the constitutional separation of powers," MacDougald said on Friday. "Any attempts - whether by the House or by the current President - to invade that sphere of confidentiality must be resisted. Nothing less will comport with both Mr. Clark's obligations to former President Trump and with Mr. Clark's ethical obligations as an attorney."
MacDougald added that the information the House of Representatives Select Committee is trying to obtain from Clark appears to be unrelated to the events that occurred at the US Capitol on 6 January.
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters later on Friday that the panel may consider holding Clark in contempt for not cooperating with the probe.
The US House of Representatives passed a resolution in October finding former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he refused to testify as part of a subpoena issued by the House committee. The US Justice Department said it will soon decide whether to impanel a grand jury and indict Bannon.
Last month, the Biden administration blocked former President Donald Trump's request to withhold documents about the 6 January events at the Capitol complex. The decision authorizes the National Archives to hand over documents requested by the US House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th events. On that day, a group of Trump supporters entered the Capitol to protest the certification of election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent.
