Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Roger Stone, Alex Jones Over Participation in 'Stop the Steal' Rally

Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Roger Stone, Alex Jones Over Participation in 'Stop the Steal' Rally

The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol has issued subpoenas for former Donald Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone

The committee announced on Monday it was seeking information from five more people in connection with the storming of the national legislature by Trump's supporters during his final days as president.“The Select Committee is seeking information about the rallies and subsequent march to the Capitol that escalated into a violent mob attacking the Capitol and threatening our democracy," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the committee, said in a Monday news release."We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress. We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6th," he added.

