https://sputniknews.com/20211112/trump-adviser-steve-bannon-indicted-by-federal-grand-jury-over-contempt-of-congress-1090695782.html

Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Indicted on Two Contempt Charges After Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena

Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Indicted on Two Contempt Charges After Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena

Following his flouting of a subpoena by a congressional committee, former Donald Trump adviser and Breitbart executive Steve Bannon has been indicted by a... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-12T20:58+0000

2021-11-12T20:58+0000

2021-11-12T21:48+0000

indictment

steve bannon

congress

contempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081071296_0:52:3073:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_4716a51dd25dad2dddb1d232c68a1cbd.jpg

Bannon, 67, is charged with two counts of contempt: one for his refusal to appear for a deposition before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol and another for his refusal to produce documents for the committee.“As detailed in the indictment, on Sept. 23, 2021, the Select Committee issued a subpoena to Mr. Bannon,” US Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia said in a Department of Justice statement. “The subpoena required him to appear and produce documents to the Select Committee, and to appear for a deposition before the Select Committee. According to the indictment, Mr. Bannon refused to appear to give testimony as required by subpoena and refused to produce documents in compliance with a subpoena.”Following his refusal, the House voted on October 22 to hold the far-right ideologue in contempt of Congress, with just nine Republicans joining the Democratic majority in passing the resolution. Their decision set the DOJ's process in motion.Bannon is far from the only figure subpoenaed by the committee as part of its investigation of the events surrounding the January 6 insurrection by supporters of then-US President Donald Trump to refuse to cooperate with the probe. Then-US Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, Trump's then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and of course Trump himself, have all refused compliance, and Trump has sought through the courts to protect himself and those around him by casting documents sought from the National Archives under the aegis of so-called executive privilege. Federal judges have repeatedly rejected Trump's petitions.All played major roles in Trump's effort to repudiate the results of the November 2020 US presidential election, which he lost to Democratic candidate Joe Biden, by claiming the ballot count had been fraudulent.According to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's book "Peril," which recounts the final months of Trump's presidency, Bannon was part of a January 5 "war room" meeting at the Willard Hotel next to the White House, from which Trump's close cadre of supporters pressured US lawmakers to challenge and repudiate the election results, including Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, who they believed could do so unilaterally as President of the Senate.Immediately after the January 6 rally outside the White House, thousands of Trump's supporters marched on the US Capitol building, where they quickly overran the few Capitol Police officers assigned to guard duty and stormed the building itself. While they temporarily dispersed Congress, they failed at their goal of erasing the election results, and police and National Guard troops soon pushed them from the building. Tens of thousands of troops subsequently garrisoned the capital city and Biden was sworn in on January 20 under heavy guard.Five people died in the assault, including a USCP officer and a female rioter shot by an officer outside the House chamber. Trump was subsequently impeached by Congress on accusations of inciting insurrection, but was acquitted by a minority of lawmakers.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

indictment, steve bannon, congress, contempt