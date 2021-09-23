https://sputniknews.com/20210923/bannon-admits-he-spoke-with-trump-about-killing-biden-presidency-ahead-of-deadly-capitol-riot-1089320599.html

Bannon Admits He Spoke With Trump About 'Killing' Biden Presidency Ahead of Deadly Capitol Riot

Bannon Admits He Spoke With Trump About 'Killing' Biden Presidency Ahead of Deadly Capitol Riot

Steve Bannon, who once served as chief White House strategist at the beginning of the Trump presidency, openly admitted on Wednesday that he discussed with the former US president, Donald Trump, the possibility of "killing" the Biden presidency ahead of the deadly Capitol riot.Bannon's admission came during the latest episode of the former adviser's War Room podcast, which saw the strategist-turned-podcaster state that he spoke with Trump about kicking things up a notch, as congressional lawmakers were getting ready to confirm the results of the 2020 election.The remarks were in response to a video showing Bob Woodward and Robert Costa - the writers of the Peril book tell-all - discussing how their sources informed them that Bannon spoke with the former commander-in-chief about "kill[ing] the Biden presidency in its crib."Bannon's stance on the Capitol riot is not new; however, the extent of his talks with Trump on the matter was not previously clear.The day before the deadly 6 Capitol riot, Bannon informed listeners on his podcast that "all hell was going to break loose" the next day, and that his followers on social media needed to "take action." Bannon, similar to many Trump administration officials, was touting baseless voter fraud claims at the time.While the Capitol riot temporarily halted the certification proceedings, the process was not stopped. US lawmakers returned with a vengeance after peace was restored on the federal grounds and quickly certified Biden's electoral win.In the days after the event, lawmakers took up impeachment articles against Trump for inciting the riot; however, while the articles cleared the US House of Representatives, the effort died in the US Senate, which was, at the time, held by the GOP.

