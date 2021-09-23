Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/bannon-admits-he-spoke-with-trump-about-killing-biden-presidency-ahead-of-deadly-capitol-riot-1089320599.html
Bannon Admits He Spoke With Trump About 'Killing' Biden Presidency Ahead of Deadly Capitol Riot
Bannon Admits He Spoke With Trump About 'Killing' Biden Presidency Ahead of Deadly Capitol Riot
23.09.2021
joe biden
donald trump
steve bannon
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081101500_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8295cf63ac3f35a7af6411ead32e0487.jpg
Steve Bannon, who once served as chief White House strategist at the beginning of the Trump presidency, openly admitted on Wednesday that he discussed with the former US president, Donald Trump, the possibility of "killing" the Biden presidency ahead of the deadly Capitol riot.Bannon's admission came during the latest episode of the former adviser's War Room podcast, which saw the strategist-turned-podcaster state that he spoke with Trump about kicking things up a notch, as congressional lawmakers were getting ready to confirm the results of the 2020 election.The remarks were in response to a video showing Bob Woodward and Robert Costa - the writers of the Peril book tell-all - discussing how their sources informed them that Bannon spoke with the former commander-in-chief about "kill[ing] the Biden presidency in its crib."Bannon's stance on the Capitol riot is not new; however, the extent of his talks with Trump on the matter was not previously clear.The day before the deadly 6 Capitol riot, Bannon informed listeners on his podcast that "all hell was going to break loose" the next day, and that his followers on social media needed to "take action." Bannon, similar to many Trump administration officials, was touting baseless voter fraud claims at the time.While the Capitol riot temporarily halted the certification proceedings, the process was not stopped. US lawmakers returned with a vengeance after peace was restored on the federal grounds and quickly certified Biden's electoral win.In the days after the event, lawmakers took up impeachment articles against Trump for inciting the riot; however, while the articles cleared the US House of Representatives, the effort died in the US Senate, which was, at the time, held by the GOP.
Bannon Admits He Spoke With Trump About 'Killing' Biden Presidency Ahead of Deadly Capitol Riot

03:58 GMT 23.09.2021
Gaby Arancibia
The former Trump-era White House strategist served as one of many national security advisers under the former US president; however, his time came to end just seven months into the post, shortly after he gave a shockingly candid interview that saw him openly blast others working within the administration.
Steve Bannon, who once served as chief White House strategist at the beginning of the Trump presidency, openly admitted on Wednesday that he discussed with the former US president, Donald Trump, the possibility of "killing" the Biden presidency ahead of the deadly Capitol riot.
Bannon's admission came during the latest episode of the former adviser's War Room podcast, which saw the strategist-turned-podcaster state that he spoke with Trump about kicking things up a notch, as congressional lawmakers were getting ready to confirm the results of the 2020 election.

“Yeah, because of his legitimacy. Forty-two percent of the American people — 4-2 — think that [US President Joe] Biden did not win the presidency legitimately. It killed itself," Bannon told his viewers.

"Just let this go with what this illegitimate regime is doing. It killed itself. We told you from the very beginning. Just expose it. Just expose it. Never back down. Never give up. This thing will implode.”

The remarks were in response to a video showing Bob Woodward and Robert Costa - the writers of the Peril book tell-all - discussing how their sources informed them that Bannon spoke with the former commander-in-chief about "kill[ing] the Biden presidency in its crib."
Bannon's stance on the Capitol riot is not new; however, the extent of his talks with Trump on the matter was not previously clear.
The day before the deadly 6 Capitol riot, Bannon informed listeners on his podcast that "all hell was going to break loose" the next day, and that his followers on social media needed to "take action." Bannon, similar to many Trump administration officials, was touting baseless voter fraud claims at the time.
While the Capitol riot temporarily halted the certification proceedings, the process was not stopped. US lawmakers returned with a vengeance after peace was restored on the federal grounds and quickly certified Biden's electoral win.
In the days after the event, lawmakers took up impeachment articles against Trump for inciting the riot; however, while the articles cleared the US House of Representatives, the effort died in the US Senate, which was, at the time, held by the GOP.
