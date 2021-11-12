https://sputniknews.com/20211112/mark-meadows-ducks-friday-deposition-amid-contempt-threat-from-jan-6-committee-1090695222.html

Mark Meadows Ducks Friday Deposition Amid Contempt Threat From Jan. 6 Committee

Mark Meadows Ducks Friday Deposition Amid Contempt Threat From Jan. 6 Committee

Former US President Donald Trump’s final chief of staff, Mark Meadows, failed to appear for a scheduled deposition before the House select committee... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-12T20:19+0000

2021-11-12T20:19+0000

2021-11-12T20:16+0000

plot to attack u.s. capitol

capitol hill

mark meadows

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/15/1083203294_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5a43d8f827ed7ba322eb39f63f56c63c.jpg

The deposition was scheduled for 10 a.m. E.T. on Friday. However, after ten minutes of waiting, members of the committee, their staff, investigators, and a stenographer left the room, sources have since revealed.The committee previously provided Meadows and his legal team with eight questions that were pertinent to the investigation and set to be discussed at the deposition.The committee chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), wrote in a November 11 dated letter that “Mr. Meadows has not produced even a single document in response to the Select Committee’s subpoena.”On Thursday, Meadows’ attorney suggested that his client would not cooperate with the investigation as the former White House aide invoked executive privilege to deny the congressional investigation of testimony and documents.Thompson, in the same letter, asserted that executive privilege does not shield Meadows from cooperating with the investigation, citing case law and US President Joe Biden’s belief “that the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield information reflecting an effort to subvert the Constitution itself,...would be at odds with the principles that underlie the privilege.”Thompson also informed Meadows and his attorneys that “if there are specific questions during that deposition that you believe raise legitimate privilege issues, Mr. Meadows should state them at that time on the record for the Select Committee’s consideration and possible judicial review.”A threat of legal action has also been brought against former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon for his refusal to testify and provide documents to the committee.

https://sputniknews.com/20211111/mark-meadows-will-not-cooperate-with-january-6-committee-until-courts-rule-on-trump-privilege-claim-1090668852.html

capitol hill

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

plot to attack u.s. capitol, capitol hill, mark meadows