Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/mark-meadows-will-not-cooperate-with-january-6-committee-until-courts-rule-on-trump-privilege-claim-1090668852.html
Mark Meadows Will Not Cooperate With January 6 Committee Until Courts Rule on Trump Privilege Claim
Mark Meadows Will Not Cooperate With January 6 Committee Until Courts Rule on Trump Privilege Claim
Mark Meadows, one of the four White House Chiefs of Staff under former US President Donald Trump, has informed the House January 6 committee that he won’t... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T22:23+0000
2021-11-11T22:20+0000
joe biden
donald trump
mark meadows
executive privilege
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107765/07/1077650784_0:107:2047:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_5fe24261322ed7d477a1f6308efd16c8.jpg
US President Joe Biden has said he will not extend executive privilege or immunity to those sought after by the House January 6 committee.The Biden administration has stated that it does not believe executive privilege protects those who are being investigated under the purview of the January 6 Capitol riot. The administration has further indicated that Trump has asserted those privileges.Executive privilege is not unilateral, and a court can determine its applicability. The United States v. Nixon set the precedent that the president is legally required to provide evidence of their communications with their aides if the information is related to a criminal case.Meadows was with Trump on January 6 and investigators have sought details over his communications with the former president, the Justice Department, and the organizers of the deadly rally. Meadows was originally subpoenaed in September to produce documents connected to the rally by October 7th, ahead of a deposition to be carried out a week later. However, he was later granted a postponement of the initial subpoena deadline as he was negotiating with committee membersTo date, Meadows has yet to hand over the desired documents, and it has been reported that the House Committee could pursue prosecution of Meadows if he does not cooperate.The House January 6 Committee used the threat of prosecution when Steve Bannon, who was also subpoenaed back in September, failed to cooperate with the investigation. It remains to be seen if executive privileges will shield Meadows and Bannon from legal recourse should they decide not to testify, but it does extend their ability to be uncooperative.
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/us-house-committee-chairman-issues-subpoenas-to-meadows-and-bannon-over-jan-6-riot-1089352766.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107765/07/1077650784_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_0165bd0bacf68ded36bd9ca935e1ed3b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, mark meadows, executive privilege

Mark Meadows Will Not Cooperate With January 6 Committee Until Courts Rule on Trump Privilege Claim

22:23 GMT 11.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Mark MeadowsMark Meadows
Mark Meadows - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Mark Meadows
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Mark Meadows, one of the four White House Chiefs of Staff under former US President Donald Trump, has informed the House January 6 committee that he won’t cooperate until courts rule on Trump’s claim that he is protected by executive privilege.
US President Joe Biden has said he will not extend executive privilege or immunity to those sought after by the House January 6 committee.
The Biden administration has stated that it does not believe executive privilege protects those who are being investigated under the purview of the January 6 Capitol riot. The administration has further indicated that Trump has asserted those privileges.
According to the Cornell Law School, “Executive privilege is the power of the president and other officials in the executive branch to withhold certain forms of confidential communication from the courts and the legislative branch.”
Executive privilege is not unilateral, and a court can determine its applicability. The United States v. Nixon set the precedent that the president is legally required to provide evidence of their communications with their aides if the information is related to a criminal case.

"Contrary to decades of consistent bipartisan opinions from the Justice Department that senior aides cannot be compelled by Congress to give testimony, this is the first president to make no effort whatsoever to protect presidential communications from being the subject of compelled testimony," George Terwilliger, an attorney for Meadows, said in a statement.

"Mr. Meadows remains under the instructions of former President Trump to respect longstanding principles of executive privilege. It now appears the courts will have to resolve this conflict."

Meadows was with Trump on January 6 and investigators have sought details over his communications with the former president, the Justice Department, and the organizers of the deadly rally.
Meadows was originally subpoenaed in September to produce documents connected to the rally by October 7th, ahead of a deposition to be carried out a week later. However, he was later granted a postponement of the initial subpoena deadline as he was negotiating with committee members
Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
US House Committee Chairman Issues Subpoenas to Meadows and Bannon Over Jan 6 Riot
23 September, 23:39 GMT
To date, Meadows has yet to hand over the desired documents, and it has been reported that the House Committee could pursue prosecution of Meadows if he does not cooperate.
The House January 6 Committee used the threat of prosecution when Steve Bannon, who was also subpoenaed back in September, failed to cooperate with the investigation. It remains to be seen if executive privileges will shield Meadows and Bannon from legal recourse should they decide not to testify, but it does extend their ability to be uncooperative.
070000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:30 GMTLincoln Project Founder Says Anti-Youngkin ‘White Supremacist’ Hoax Was ‘Recklessly Stupid’
22:23 GMTMark Meadows Will Not Cooperate With January 6 Committee Until Courts Rule on Trump Privilege Claim
21:44 GMTSouth African Miners’ Union Opposes R130-Billion COP26 Loan to End Coal Use
21:32 GMTIranian General: Israel 'Doomed to Termination' as Tel Aviv Threatens to Strike Nuclear Sites
21:09 GMTUS Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee
21:03 GMTAs WHO Warns of Global Syringe Shortage in 2022, is India Ready for Another Public Health Crisis?
20:56 GMTUS-Based Hindu Group Accused of Violating Wage Laws, Exploiting Hundreds of Indian Labourers
20:32 GMTXi Jinping’s Leadership Hailed in Resolution at Communist Party of China’s Sixth Plenum
20:30 GMTTroika Plus Calls Taliban to Form Inclusive Gov't With Representation of Women at All Levels
20:18 GMTOil Market: What's Behind US-Russian Energy Ministers' Meeting on the Sidelines of COP26?
19:43 GMTDeath Toll From Astroworld Festival Jumps to Nine After 22-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries
18:55 GMTHouse Democrats Call to Formally Censure Rep. Gosar Over Video Manip 'Killing' Ocasio-Cortez, Biden
18:28 GMTUS Chamber of Commerce Slams Democrats' Reconciliation Budget Bill for Hiding Its True Cost
18:25 GMTVisitors of Dostoevsky Exhibit in US Offered to Decide if Writer Was 'Man of God'
18:09 GMTEx-Afghan Finance Minister Says 'Ghost Soldiers' to Blame for Afghanistan Fallout
17:59 GMTYemeni Migrant Stuck at Polish Border Says Illegal Migration Networks Set Up by Europeans
17:42 GMTREC Will Hold 'Made in Russia' Forum for Exporters on 10 December in Moscow
17:35 GMTEx-Afghan Military Pilots Join Taliban Air Force, Commander Says
17:28 GMTNATO Maneuvers in Black Sea Show Alliance's Longing to Step Up Military Tensions in Region
16:58 GMTPutin Told Merkel US, NATO Actions in Black Sea Destabilizing