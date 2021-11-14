https://sputniknews.com/20211114/jan-6-committee-to-move-very-quickly-in-referring-meadows-for-criminal-contempt---schiff-1090733637.html

Jan. 6 Committee to 'Move Very Quickly' in Referring Meadows for Criminal Contempt - Schiff

Jan. 6 Committee to 'Move Very Quickly' in Referring Meadows for Criminal Contempt - Schiff

14.11.2021

In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," Schiff spoke on the struggles the committee has faced, especially in regards to issued subpoenas against officials who took part in the Trump administration. Meadows and Trump ally Steve Bannon, both deemed key witnesses in the deadly January 6 Capitol riot, have refused to cooperate with the committee’s investigation. Bannon has already been indicted on charges of criminal contempt, and Meadows could soon be facing charges himself.“I'm confident we'll move very quickly with respect to Mr. Meadows also, but we want to make sure that we have the strongest possible case to present to the Justice Department and for the Justice Department to present to a grand jury," Meadows remarked during his weekend appearance.The January 6 committee appears to be using contempt of Congress charges only as a last resort.When asked if he would consider limited immunity for testimony, Schiff remarked that it would “have to be made on a case by case basis."With Bannon set to turn himself in on Monday, the January 6 committee will get its first response to the effectiveness of filing criminal charges as a means of securing evidence and testimony.Schiff's Sunday commentary comes days after the House panel warned that a no-show would lead to him being found in contempt of Congress after he refused to appear for his Friday deposition.

vot tak So this is why the likudite queens got their panties in a wad over zio-quisling schiff. He isn't netanyahoo enough for these sods. It's a really sad state of affairs when a nation has been reduced to arguing over which of their colonial handlers to support. 0

