Fest Stampede: Police Chief Met With Travis Scott Before Event to Express 'Concerns' Over Safety

Prior to the music festival that turned into a tragedy, Houston police revealed that its chief Troy Finner conveyed "concerns" to Travis Scott about his Astroworld event."I met with Travis Scott and his head of security for a few moments last Friday prior to the main event," Finner said in a statement shared on Twitter. "I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years of law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages, to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation."Finner said he asked the rapper and his team to collaborate with the local police department for his weekend music festival, and also "to be mindful of his team's social media messaging on any unscheduled events."The police chief also noted that the criminal investigation into the incident "continues."Finner said there are "a lot of narratives" circulating around about what unfolded at the event during a press conference on Saturday, but urged individuals following the case to "follow the facts and evidence." Investigators from the Houston police and fire departments have stated that they will examine video shot by event producer Live Nation, as well as dozens of recordings from attendees that have been extensively posted on social media. Investigators plan to speak with representatives from Live Nation, Scott, and concertgoers as well.Scott previously expressed his grief over the incident, stating he was "absolutely devastated."However, that did not stop social media users from putting the blame for the tragedy on the rapper since he appeared to notice the turmoil near the stage but nonetheless continued with the act.This is, in fact, not the first time Scott might have encouraged chaos at his shows: the rapper was arrested for inciting the audience in 2015 and 2017.

