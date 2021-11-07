Registration was successful!
Travis Scott Was Reportedly Arrested Twice in the Past for Inciting Fans
Travis Scott Was Reportedly Arrested Twice in the Past for Inciting Fans
Eight people died in a stampede at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday, after which, conflicting reports emerged triggering confusion... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
Travis Scott Was Reportedly Arrested Twice in the Past for Inciting Fans

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston.
Eight people died in a stampede at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday, after which, conflicting reports emerged triggering confusion about whether the rapper should be charged for his alleged role in the tragedy. Two of those killed were teenagers under the age of 18, according to the authorities.
Rapper Travis Scott has previously been arrested at least twice for provoking his audience to rush the stage in defiance of security measures, according to an AP report.
In 2017, the rapper was accused of provoking fans to bypass security and rush the stage at a concert in Arkansas. Several people, including a security guard and a police officer, were injured as a result of chaos.
According to social media reports, Scott even chanted "JUMP," allegedly encouraging fans to jump off the 3rd-floor balcony, which reportedly resulted in one concertgoer being pushed off from it.
Earlier in 2015, Scott pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges after the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, where he reportedly invited fans to climb over security barriers but, luckily, no injuries were reported.
Concertgoers remember him chanting "I want chaos" to the audience.
While it is suggested that Scott had no idea what was going on as he continued performing despite chants from the audience to stop the show, a whole wave of criticism has been expressed online, with users calling on authorities to hold the rapper responsible.
They have cited the previous incidents as proof that it has apparently become a "feature" of Scott's shows, for whom "rebellion" is reportedly a part of his image presented to fans.
Numerous videos have emerged on social media suggesting Scott was fully aware of the situation but deliberately went on performing as ambulances and police were trying to get unconscious people away from the scene.
Additionally, users have suggested that the rapper is now actively deleting his previous Twitter and Instagram posts that include provocative statements.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters on Saturday that eight people died as a result of Friday's show, a total of 25 people were taken to the hospital, 13 of them still remain hospitalized
Puzzling reports have also emerged of a security officer allegedly being injected with drugs in his neck during the concert, which is now being investigated by local police.
Scott tweeted on Saturday he was "absolutely devastated" by the incident and pledged to work with the authorities to help the families of the victims.
