Texas Police Confirm Report of Unknown Individual Administering Drugs During Astroworld Festival

An unidentified person reportedly was jabbing spectators with a drug during the performance at Astroworld Festival on Friday, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.Chief Finner also added that Narcan, a medication usually used to block the effects of opioids, was administered to other spectators during the performance, which has prompted speculation on social media that those killed or injured were been injected by the same unknown individual.Nevertheless, police will have to wait for the autopsy to determine the causes of death for each of those killed.The tragedy occurred on 5 November at the annual Astroworld Festival in Houston. The audience, who came to Travis Scott's performance, tried to push closer to the stage, which resulted in mass panic. The stampede lasted about half an hour, killing eight people, including two minors. The remainder of the set was canceled as well as the second day of the festival.
