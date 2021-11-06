Texas Police Confirm Report of Unknown Individual Administering Drugs During Astroworld Festival

Registration was successful!
Rocket Reportedly Hits Residence of Iraqi PM in Baghdad
2021-11-06T23:07+0000
2021-11-06T23:13+0000
An unidentified person reportedly was jabbing spectators with a drug during the performance at Astroworld Festival on Friday, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.Chief Finner also added that Narcan, a medication usually used to block the effects of opioids, was administered to other spectators during the performance, which has prompted speculation on social media that those killed or injured were been injected by the same unknown individual.Nevertheless, police will have to wait for the autopsy to determine the causes of death for each of those killed.The tragedy occurred on 5 November at the annual Astroworld Festival in Houston. The audience, who came to Travis Scott's performance, tried to push closer to the stage, which resulted in mass panic. The stampede lasted about half an hour, killing eight people, including two minors. The remainder of the set was canceled as well as the second day of the festival.
23:07 GMT 06.11.2021 (Updated: 23:13 GMT 06.11.2021)
© REUTERS / KPRC/Click2Houston.ComThe main stage of NRG Park is seen the morning after a deadly crush of fans took place during an Astroworld Festival performance by rapper Travis Scott in Houston, Texas, U.S. November 6, 2021
Alexandra Kashirina
The deadly stampede at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, happened on Friday during the performance of rapper Travis Scott. At least eight people died and tens of spectators were injured, with the exact cause of the incident still undetermined.
An unidentified person reportedly was jabbing spectators with a drug during the performance at Astroworld Festival on Friday, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

“We do have a report of a security officer… who was reaching over to restrain a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck,” he told the reporters at a press conference. “He went unconscious and they administered Narcan and he was revived. The medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to if somebody was trying to inject.”

Chief Finner also added that Narcan, a medication usually used to block the effects of opioids, was administered to other spectators during the performance, which has prompted speculation on social media that those killed or injured were been injected by the same unknown individual.
Nevertheless, police will have to wait for the autopsy to determine the causes of death for each of those killed.
The tragedy occurred on 5 November at the annual Astroworld Festival in Houston. The audience, who came to Travis Scott's performance, tried to push closer to the stage, which resulted in mass panic. The stampede lasted about half an hour, killing eight people, including two minors. The remainder of the set was canceled as well as the second day of the festival.
