Videos: Travis Scott Continued Performing Despite 'Stop the Show' Chants Amid Festival Tragedy

Scott, who is also a founder of the festival, reportedly paused his performance many times during his 75-minute set when he noticed fans in distress near the... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

Multiple videos taken at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Friday night appear to show fans urgently trying to stop the event, the surging crowd at which killed at least eight people and injured many more, according to local media.Scott halted performing for a few moments when he observed an ambulance moving through the crowd, then promised to "make this motherf*cking ground shake" and continued performing. It's unclear whether he heard the crowd's cries for help.Another video begins with a closeup of Houston police officers and medics providing assistance to a fan on the ground, with Scott's song playing in the background.According to several videos shared on social media, the crowd chanted several times to stop the show, which was finally stopped sometime later.In another video, Scott can be seen standing on the same platform, watching carefully while a group of security personnel carry an unconscious fan. Others that have circulated online show audience members pleading with camera personnel to stop the event.Kylie Jenner, the beauty mogul and reality star who is pregnant with her second child with Scott, also shared a video of an ambulance making its way through thousands of fans in a separate post. Although the video has since been removed, several copies have circulated online.Although Houston Police said they are investigating reports of someone injecting people with narcotics at the event, it is still unclear as of yet what caused the chaos. The 50,000-plus audience began to press forward around 9 pm local time when Scott got to the stage, and within a half-hour, the situation had turned deadly, according to officials.Scott, a Houston native, is known for his fast-paced shows and raucous crowds, which he refers to as "ragers." Fellow rapper Drake made a surprise cameo during Scott's set, adding to the frenzy. The concert was broadcast live in 167 countries and territories on Apple Music.The rapper issued an official statement on Saturday, saying that he was "devastated" by what happened and fully cooperating with the police regarding the investigation into the incident.According to the latest reports, in total, eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured as a result of the tragedy. Two children, ages 14 and 16, were among those who died. Two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds, and a 27-year-old were among the other victims. The eighth victim's age has yet to be confirmed.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reportedly stated on Saturday that 25 persons were taken to nearby hospitals via ambulance. 13 patients remain hospitalized as of Saturday afternoon, five of whom are under the age of eighteen. A "field hospital" set up at the festival treated around 300 people.The Astroworld incident is reported to be one of the deadliest concerts in the US. The second and the last day of the festival was subsequently canceled altogether after the tragedy.

