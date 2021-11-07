Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/travis-scott-urges-crowd-to-fck-up-fan-trying-to-steal-his-yeezy-sneakers-in-resurfaced-video-1090546779.html
Travis Scott Urges Crowd to 'F*ck Up' Fan Trying to Steal His Yeezy Sneakers in Resurfaced Video
Travis Scott Urges Crowd to 'F*ck Up' Fan Trying to Steal His Yeezy Sneakers in Resurfaced Video
At least eight people died and several were injured in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty event” during rapper Travis Scott’s set at Astroworld... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T14:48+0000
2021-11-07T14:48+0000
us
travis scott
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/67/1077276705_0:0:2471:1390_1920x0_80_0_0_c5bd82c99174c0208210d535db253116.jpg
An old video has resurfaced on Reddit showing Travis Scott spitting at a fan and egging the crowd to beat him up for attempting to steal his Yeezy Boost 350s sneakers. The footage dates back to the 2015 Openair Festival in Switzerland when the American rapper decided to crowd surf, however, one opportunistic fan had ago at nicking the rapper's sneakers – and felt his wrath. The vocalist, formerly stylised as Travis Scott, and known for his high-octane performances, appeared to overreact to the situation. Throughout the minute-long clip shared on social media, Scott attempts to spit on the fan and when held back, repeatedly instructs the crowd to "F*ck him up." The video resurfaced as at least eight people were killed and dozens more were injured during a performance by the Grammy Award-winning rapper at NRG Park on Friday evening. According to the authorities, the incident happened when the crowd at the festival surged towards the stage, triggering panic.An investigation is currently underway focusing on security and safety protocols, while the artist himself who runs the annual Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas took to Twitter to tell his fans he was devastated over the "tragic loss of life." The rapper stressed that the local police department had his “total support" and added that he was "committed to working with families in need."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/67/1077276705_0:0:2471:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_5add177c514c9f641535ab23c7b3107d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, travis scott

Travis Scott Urges Crowd to 'F*ck Up' Fan Trying to Steal His Yeezy Sneakers in Resurfaced Video

14:48 GMT 07.11.2021
© AP Photo / Paul R. GiuntaTravis Scott performs on stage during Day 2 of Music Midtown 2019, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta
Travis Scott performs on stage during Day 2 of Music Midtown 2019, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© AP Photo / Paul R. Giunta
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
At least eight people died and several were injured in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty event” during rapper Travis Scott’s set at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on 5 November. The 30-year-old US singer and record producer has since broken his silence, tweeting that he's devastated by the "tragic loss of life."
An old video has resurfaced on Reddit showing Travis Scott spitting at a fan and egging the crowd to beat him up for attempting to steal his Yeezy Boost 350s sneakers.
The footage dates back to the 2015 Openair Festival in Switzerland when the American rapper decided to crowd surf, however, one opportunistic fan had ago at nicking the rapper's sneakers – and felt his wrath.
The vocalist, formerly stylised as Travis Scott, and known for his high-octane performances, appeared to overreact to the situation. Throughout the minute-long clip shared on social media, Scott attempts to spit on the fan and when held back, repeatedly instructs the crowd to "F*ck him up."
The video resurfaced as at least eight people were killed and dozens more were injured during a performance by the Grammy Award-winning rapper at NRG Park on Friday evening. According to the authorities, the incident happened when the crowd at the festival surged towards the stage, triggering panic.
An investigation is currently underway focusing on security and safety protocols, while the artist himself who runs the annual Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas took to Twitter to tell his fans he was devastated over the "tragic loss of life." The rapper stressed that the local police department had his “total support" and added that he was "committed to working with families in need."
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:24 GMTTerrorism Can't be Allowed to Undermine Peace in Iraq, India Says After Attempt on PM's Life
15:23 GMTUK Government Rejects Accusations of Conservative Party Donor Corruption
15:16 GMTUS Looking at Tools to Make Fuel More Affordable as OPEC Ignores Calls to Boost Output - Granholm
14:56 GMTIran Slams Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi PM, Says US May Have Been Responsible
14:54 GMT'RIP Chester' Trending as Old Video of Linkin Park Frontman Stopping Show to Help Fan Reemerges
14:48 GMTTravis Scott Urges Crowd to 'F*ck Up' Fan Trying to Steal His Yeezy Sneakers in Resurfaced Video
14:26 GMTSon of Slain Haitian President Says Was Attacked on Day of His Father's Assassination
13:44 GMT'Why Was I Spared?' Nurse Claiming Affair With 'Morgue Rapist' Says He Was 'Perfect Gentleman'
13:25 GMTChinese Astronauts Start 6-Hour Space Walk Outside Tiangong Station - State Agency
13:19 GMTOnly OSCE Observers Can Use Drones in Donbass Conflict Zone, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
13:15 GMTAbu Dhabi Shakes Up Family Law to Provide Greater Flexibility to Non-Muslims
12:59 GMTNorth Korea's Mechanised Troops Stage Artillery Drills in Wake of US-South Korea War Games
12:58 GMTAdult Whale Dies After Being Washed Ashore in France's Calais Port, Reports Say
12:56 GMTLibyan Prime Minister to Run in December Presidential Election, Source Says
12:35 GMTSNL Spoofs Dems' Squabbling Over Infrastructure Bill, Debuts New Hire Impersonating Joe Biden
12:02 GMTAt Least Three Dead in Twin Blast in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Claims
11:39 GMTDepartment of Homeland Security Reports First-ever Known Drone Attack Against US Electricity Grid
11:20 GMTFrench Medical Union Chief Hopes Macron to Encourage Revaccination in Upcoming Address
11:09 GMTAfghanistan's Jalalabad Prohibits Rickshaw Runners to Carry Armed Passengers
11:06 GMTAmerican Federation of Teachers President Faces Criticism for Removing Mask at SOMOS Conference