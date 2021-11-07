Travis Scott Urges Crowd to 'F*ck Up' Fan Trying to Steal His Yeezy Sneakers in Resurfaced Video
© AP Photo / Paul R. GiuntaTravis Scott performs on stage during Day 2 of Music Midtown 2019, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta
At least eight people died and several were injured in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty event” during rapper Travis Scott’s set at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on 5 November. The 30-year-old US singer and record producer has since broken his silence, tweeting that he's devastated by the "tragic loss of life."
An old video has resurfaced on Reddit showing Travis Scott spitting at a fan and egging the crowd to beat him up for attempting to steal his Yeezy Boost 350s sneakers.
Travis Scott can stop a concert because someone tried to steal his shoe but not when literal people are dying and some of yall are defending him? pic.twitter.com/Vv8U74TYP5— ⟭⟬MichelleWithLuv⁷⟬⟭ (@sweetdestruxion) November 7, 2021
The footage dates back to the 2015 Openair Festival in Switzerland when the American rapper decided to crowd surf, however, one opportunistic fan had ago at nicking the rapper's sneakers – and felt his wrath.
The vocalist, formerly stylised as Travis Scott, and known for his high-octane performances, appeared to overreact to the situation. Throughout the minute-long clip shared on social media, Scott attempts to spit on the fan and when held back, repeatedly instructs the crowd to "F*ck him up."
The video resurfaced as at least eight people were killed and dozens more were injured during a performance by the Grammy Award-winning rapper at NRG Park on Friday evening. According to the authorities, the incident happened when the crowd at the festival surged towards the stage, triggering panic.
Another video of the crowd chanting “Stop The Show”… what more could they have done to get someone’s attention??? pic.twitter.com/6n5d6qrJE1— damn (@DexterL07617514) November 6, 2021
You can’t tell me Travis Scott didn’t see this kid getting resuscitated while he was up there doing the robot #ASTROWORLDFest pic.twitter.com/cjqsiK29BS— damn (@DexterL07617514) November 6, 2021
An investigation is currently underway focusing on security and safety protocols, while the artist himself who runs the annual Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas took to Twitter to tell his fans he was devastated over the "tragic loss of life." The rapper stressed that the local police department had his “total support" and added that he was "committed to working with families in need."