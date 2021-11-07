https://sputniknews.com/20211107/travis-scott-urges-crowd-to-fck-up-fan-trying-to-steal-his-yeezy-sneakers-in-resurfaced-video-1090546779.html

Travis Scott Urges Crowd to 'F*ck Up' Fan Trying to Steal His Yeezy Sneakers in Resurfaced Video

At least eight people died and several were injured in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty event” during rapper Travis Scott’s set at Astroworld... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

An old video has resurfaced on Reddit showing Travis Scott spitting at a fan and egging the crowd to beat him up for attempting to steal his Yeezy Boost 350s sneakers. The footage dates back to the 2015 Openair Festival in Switzerland when the American rapper decided to crowd surf, however, one opportunistic fan had ago at nicking the rapper's sneakers – and felt his wrath. The vocalist, formerly stylised as Travis Scott, and known for his high-octane performances, appeared to overreact to the situation. Throughout the minute-long clip shared on social media, Scott attempts to spit on the fan and when held back, repeatedly instructs the crowd to "F*ck him up." The video resurfaced as at least eight people were killed and dozens more were injured during a performance by the Grammy Award-winning rapper at NRG Park on Friday evening. According to the authorities, the incident happened when the crowd at the festival surged towards the stage, triggering panic.An investigation is currently underway focusing on security and safety protocols, while the artist himself who runs the annual Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas took to Twitter to tell his fans he was devastated over the "tragic loss of life." The rapper stressed that the local police department had his “total support" and added that he was "committed to working with families in need."

