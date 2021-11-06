https://sputniknews.com/20211106/travis-scott-devastated-by-tragic-loss-of-life-at-astroworld-festival-1090528910.html

Travis Scott 'Devastated' by 'Tragic Loss of Life' at Astroworld Festival

At least eight people died and "scores" were injured at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday. 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

Travis Scott took to Twitter to share his emotions over the tragic incident at his festival overnight.He added that he "is committed to working with families in need."This comes after at least eight people were killed and dozens more were injured during the headline performance by Grammy Award-winning singer and produсer Travis Scott at NRG Park on Friday evening.According to the authorities, the incident happened when the crowd at the festival compressed toward the stage and caused a panic.

