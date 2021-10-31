https://sputniknews.com/20211031/biden-us-will-retaliate-to-irans-hostile-actions-including-drone-attacks-1090372144.html

Biden: US Will Retaliate Against Iran's Hostile Actions, Including Drone Attacks

Biden: US Will Retaliate Against Iran's Hostile Actions, Including Drone Attacks

Earlier this week, the US Treasury stated that fresh sanctions had been imposed against Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle program and its chief executive. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-31T19:48+0000

2021-10-31T19:48+0000

2021-10-31T20:47+0000

us

iran

joe biden

sanctions

g20 summit

us sanctions

nuclear deal

iran nuclear deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090372331_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d77e9cc4ecb4dca1fa5e469ee7f2e32.jpg

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the US would respond to Iran's hostile actions, including drone attacks.Speaking at the press conference on the results of the G20 in Rome, Biden stressed that the US reserves the right to respond to any "actions" Iran may undertake.The statement comes after a drone attack was carried out against the at-Tanf military base in Syria last week, for which no country or group have taken responsibility. US media previously claimed, citing anonymous military officials, that Iran allegedly funded, facilitated, and encouraged the recent drone strike on the at-Tanf facility, where American troops are stationed (though Damascus has repeatedly condemned US illegal military presence in the country).In late June, Biden authorized "defensive precision airstrikes" along the Iraq-Syria border, hitting facilities allegedly used by Iranian-backed militants. The strikes were claimed to be in reprisal for prior attacks that targeted US facilities and personnel in Iraq.Biden Believes in Nuclear Deal While Imposing SanctionsFurthermore, Biden said that a return to the nuclear deal would depend on Iran's actions, as well as pressure from US allies. He also noted that such pressure could include economic leverage for Iran to pay the economic price for refusing to return to the deal.Biden also had a meeting earlier with the leaders of the three Western European Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) members, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, on Iran's nuclear operations, which, according to the leaders, represent a threat to international security.In the joint statement issued after the meeting, the leaders expressed their “determination to ensure that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.” The leaders shared “our grave and growing concern” that Iran “has accelerated the pace of provocative nuclear steps” after it halted negotiations on a return to the JCPOA.In their turn, the European leaders hailed Biden's "clearly demonstrated commitment to return the US to full compliance with the JCPOA and to stay in full compliance, so long as Iran does the same." The European Troika added that a return to the accord was still conceivable and could be done quickly.On Saturday, Israel Defense Forces shared a video of Israeli F-15 fighter jets escorting a US B-1B bomber through Israeli skies, which was considered as an apparent demonstration of force to Iran amid heightened ongoing tensions.Also during that day, other Mideast nations joined the American bomber “in support of a Presence Patrol“ in the Middle Eastern skies.Just as the US imposed new sanctions against Iran on Friday, targeting four people and two organizations that the US believes are in charge of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force's drone operations in other countries, Iran's Foreign Ministry lambasted the decision, claiming that the measures contradict Washington's promises of wanting to return to the JCPOA.The new measures are the most recent in a series of more than 1,000 imposed by the US against Iran in recent years, and they come ahead of efforts by both countries to resume the stalled talks on the JCPOA in Vienna.Also earlier this week, prior to the announcement of new sanctions, Ali Baqeri-Kani, Iran's senior nuclear negotiator, declared that Tehran would return to the Vienna negotiations before the end of November.In May 2018, under then-President Trump, the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, causing Iran to grant the agreement's Western European signatories a one-year window to try to devise a way to circumvent the US's crippling energy and banking sanctions. When this failed, Iran began increasing its uranium enrichment and stockpile activities outside the JCPOA's limits, while insisting that its nuclear program is completely benign.

https://sputniknews.com/20211022/us-claims-right-to-respond-to-deliberate-and-coordinated-attack-on-at-tanf-base-in-syria-1090143121.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211030/us-e3-express-grave-concern-about-irans-nuclear-programme-say-up-to-tehran-to-change-course-1090348999.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211029/iran-says-new-sanctions-contradict-us-claims-about-seeking-to-return-to-nuclear-deal-1090323720.html

vot tak In other words, biden proves he is the same sort of zio-quisling govno trump is. 13

mandrake The demented idiot is just a puppet for the mic and fic and aipac and the jewry embedded and entrenched in societies they have nothing to do with except treachery and deceit, true to the jewish dna. Bury them deep! 3

5

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, iran, joe biden, sanctions, g20 summit, us sanctions, nuclear deal, iran nuclear deal