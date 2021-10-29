Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/new-iran-sanctions-target-4-individuals-2-entities-1090317779.html
New US Sanctions Target Iran's Drone Programme
New US Sanctions Target Iran's Drone Programme
WASHINGTON, October 29 (Sputnik) - The United States has rolled out new sanctions targeting Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle program and its chief, the Treasury... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T14:36+0000
2021-10-29T15:10+0000
us treasury department
news
sanctions
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082765027_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_754bb15463929fbd616a46d538979347.jpg
"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated members of a network of companies and individuals that have provided critical support to the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) programs of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its expeditionary unit, the IRGC Qods Force (IRGC-QF)," the Treasury said in a press release. "OFAC is also designating Saeed Aghajani, the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force (IRGC ASF) UAV Command."According to the Treasury, these lethal UAVs are used by groups like Hizbollah, HAMAS, Kata’ib Hizbollah, and the Houthis. Moreover, the release said, Iran's UAVs have been used in conflict-torn Ethiopia, as well as in attacks on international shipping and on US forces.The US has also added four Iranian individuals and two entities to sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic.Yousef Aboutalebi, Saeed Aghajani, Abdollah Mehrabi and Mohammad Ebrahim Zargar Tehrani were the individuals added to the Specially Designated Nationals And Blocked Persons (SDN) List of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the press release said.The entities added to OFAC's SDN List were Kimia Part Sivan Company LLC and Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company.Most of those designated are linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the release.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082765027_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0428159cb2b2da981bf02ea5bcdcf60b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us treasury department, news, sanctions, iran

New US Sanctions Target Iran's Drone Programme

14:36 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 15:10 GMT 29.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThis June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December
This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, October 29 (Sputnik) - The United States has rolled out new sanctions targeting Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle program and its chief, the Treasury announced on Friday.
"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated members of a network of companies and individuals that have provided critical support to the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) programs of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its expeditionary unit, the IRGC Qods Force (IRGC-QF)," the Treasury said in a press release. "OFAC is also designating Saeed Aghajani, the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force (IRGC ASF) UAV Command."
According to the Treasury, these lethal UAVs are used by groups like Hizbollah, HAMAS, Kata’ib Hizbollah, and the Houthis. Moreover, the release said, Iran's UAVs have been used in conflict-torn Ethiopia, as well as in attacks on international shipping and on US forces.
The US has also added four Iranian individuals and two entities to sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic.
Yousef Aboutalebi, Saeed Aghajani, Abdollah Mehrabi and Mohammad Ebrahim Zargar Tehrani were the individuals added to the Specially Designated Nationals And Blocked Persons (SDN) List of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the press release said.
The entities added to OFAC's SDN List were Kimia Part Sivan Company LLC and Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company.
Most of those designated are linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the release.
0120000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:14 GMTCondolences Pour in from Fans After Indian Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Dies Following Cardiac Arrest
14:59 GMTUK Mulling Criminalising Attempts to Change Sexuality, Gender Identity Through 'Coercive Conversion'
14:54 GMTRome-ing Around: Vehicle in Biden's 85-Car Motorcade Involved in Minor Accident
14:46 GMTSudan's al-Burhan Wishes to See Prime Minister Hamdok in Politics, But It's 'Up to Him'
14:36 GMTNew US Sanctions Target Iran's Drone Programme
14:17 GMTUK Mulls Dispute Proceedings if France Imposes Sanctions in Fishing Spat
14:16 GMT‘Meta as in METAstasizing’: Democrats Dunk on Facebook Following Rebrand
14:10 GMT'Two Can Play At That Game': UK Promises Retaliation if France Escalates Post-Brexit Fishing Row
14:06 GMTItaly Sees Mass Protests After Senate Votes Down Anti-Homophobia Bill – Video
13:56 GMTErdogan Vows to Make Turkey One of World's 10 Largest Economies
13:49 GMTTrio Slapped With Sedition Charges for 'Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans' During Eid in Uttar Pradesh
13:48 GMTIndia Sees France as Indispensable to Indo-Pacific Stability Amid Submarine Crisis
13:46 GMTEU Parliament Sues European Commission for 'Inaction' on Rule of Law
13:33 GMTWhy Russia's 'Moderate Conservatism' Might Play Key Role in Resolving West's Ideological Standoff
13:16 GMT'Childish Remarks': Iran Slams Israeli Envoy to India For Accusing It of 'Destabilising' West Asia
13:13 GMTBehind Closed Doors: Biden's Meeting With Pope Francis Lasted 90 Minutes
13:08 GMTMagnesium Prices in China Fall After Resumption of Production at Key Enterprises
13:06 GMTPoland Summons Belgian Ambassador Amid Row Over Judicial Changes
13:00 GMTPoland Purchases 250 US Tanks for Political Rather Than Security Reasons, Ex-Army Chief Says
13:00 GMTTalented Mr Biden: Hunter's Art Sales Reek of Pay-to-Play But DoJ Lost Sense of Smell, Analysts Say