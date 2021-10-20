https://sputniknews.com/20211020/syrias-al-tanif-base-hosting-us-troops-comes-under-drone-attack-reports-suggest-1090082021.html

Syria's at-Tanf Base Hosting US Troops Comes Under Drone Attack, Reports Suggest

Reports on social media indicated that the American garrison at At-Tanf had come under attack late on Wednesday night by a number of unmanned aerial vehicles. 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

The remote desert base, located along the M2 Baghdad-Damascus highway near Syria's border with Iraq and Jordan, has been held by American troops since early 2016, when the base was used to train so-called "moderate rebels" fighting against the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad.Last week, an Israeli Air Force air attack against Syrian infrastructure near Palmyra was launched from near the at-Tanf base. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Israel used the cover of civilian aircraft passing through the same airspace in order to deny Syrian air defense systems the opportunity to shoot down their missiles.

