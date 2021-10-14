https://sputniknews.com/20211014/airstrike-over-homs-province-carried-out-by-israeli-forces-russian-military-reveals-1089932216.html

Russian Military: Israel Carried Out Wednesday Homs Airstrike Under Cover of Two Civilian Aircraft

Russian Military: Israel Carried Out Wednesday Homs Airstrike Under Cover of Two Civilian Aircraft

The Russian Ministry of Defense verified on Thursday that the prior day's airstrikes near Palmyra had been carried out by Israeli strike aircraft. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T19:06+0000

2021-10-14T19:06+0000

2021-10-14T19:35+0000

middle east

israel

airstrike

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0a/1081723714_0:166:3072:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_4431dff5a98a96fa4192bdc964d6487a.jpg

Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a Thursday briefing that the airstrikes, which were launched in the vicinity of At-Tanf near the tri-border area with Jordan and Iraq late on Wednesday night, had been carried out by four Israeli Air Force F-16 Sufa strike aircraft.The long-range missiles struck a communications tower and the surrounding area near the city of Palmyra in eastern Homs Governorate, killing one Syrian Arab Army soldier and wounding three others, Sputnik reported at the time, citing Syrian state media. Kulit said Thursday that a phosphate ore processing plant had also been hit.Israel has pioneered the use of this new tactic during the Syrian Civil War, using the flights of civilian aircraft over Syria as a way to get around the Russian-made air defense systems used by the SAA, which have a very high rate of intercept when able to properly engage incoming targets. In February, an Airbus A320 with 172 passengers on board was forced out of the sky by an Israeli attack, temporarily making an emergency landing at the Russian-operated Hmeimim Air Base before continuing on to Damascus after the attack was over.In 2018, Jerusalem was forced to apologize after using a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft for cover during an attack, causing a Syrian S-200 surface-to-air missile to shoot down the Russian aircraft instead. The attack killed 15 Russian servicemembers, injured 10 others, and also killed two Syrian servicemembers. According to the Russian MoD, the IAF warned them of the impending strike just 60 seconds before the Israeli aircraft lifted off, giving them just minutes to prepare.

Barros Those guys need Hitler again. 2

Bradley Curtis I have been suffering from Herpes for the past 2 years and 8 months, and ever since then i have been taking series of treatment but there was no improvement until i came across testimonies of Dr. Nelson's on how he has been curing different people from different diseases all over the world, then i contacted him as well. After our conversation he sent me the medicine which I took according to his instructions. When i was done taking the herbal medicine i went for a medical checkup and to my greatest surprise i was cured from Herpes. My heart is so filled with joy. If you are suffering from Herpes or any other disease you can contact Dr. Nelson today on this Email address: drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com or WhatsApp him @+14436204203.also has remedy to others disease like COLD SORES, HIV/AIDS, DIABETES, CANCER, HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, HERPES, PROSTATE, HEPATITIS, KIDNEY STONES, CYST REMOVAL, CHRONIC PSORIASIS, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, LOW SPERM, FIBROID. AND MANY MORE. 1

2

middle east

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

middle east, israel, airstrike, syria