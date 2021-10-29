Iran Says New Sanctions Contradict US Claims About Seeking to Return to Nuclear Deal

Iran's Foreign Ministry has slammed the US over new sanctions targeting Tehran's drone industry, saying the restrictions contradict Washington's claims about seeking to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal.Earlier Friday, the US Treasury imposed new sanctions on Iran's drone programme, accusing the Islamic Republic of supplying its unmanned aerial vehicles to fighters in Yemen, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Ethiopian insurgents, and claiming that Tehran was using its drones to attack US forces and international shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf.
Washington slapped new sanctions on Iran Friday targeting four individuals and two companies the US believes oversee the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force's drone operations. The new restrictions come just weeks ahead of plans to resume negotiations in Vienna's on the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal to full working order.
Iran's Foreign Ministry has slammed the US over new sanctions targeting Tehran's drone industry, saying the restrictions contradict Washington's claims about seeking to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal.
Earlier Friday, the US Treasury imposed new sanctions on Iran's drone programme, accusing the Islamic Republic of supplying its unmanned aerial vehicles to fighters in Yemen, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Ethiopian insurgents, and claiming that Tehran was using its drones to attack US forces and international shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf.