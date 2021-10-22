https://sputniknews.com/20211022/us-claims-right-to-respond-to-deliberate-and-coordinated-attack-on-at-tanf-base-in-syria-1090143121.html

US Claims 'Right to Respond' to 'Deliberate and Coordinated Attack' on at-Tanf Base in Syria

The White House said on Friday that it reserved the right to respond after militants struck the US garrison at at-Tanf with rockets and suicide drones earlier... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

The attack on late Wednesday night involved both kamikaze drones and rockets, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, attributing the attack to "Iran-backed militias," as it has other similar attacks on its garrisons in Syria and Iraq in recent years.An eyewitness to the attack told the BBC there were “some coming from [the] Iraq-Syria border," which is just a few miles to the southeast of at-Tanf."The al-Tanf garrison area was subjected to a deliberate and coordinated attack," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday, noting she had no reports of deaths or injuries by any US personnel at the base."Of course, we always reserve the right to respond," she added.

