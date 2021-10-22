Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: US Claims Right to Respond to Deliberate and Coordinated Attack on at-Tanf Base in Syria
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/us-claims-right-to-respond-to-deliberate-and-coordinated-attack-on-at-tanf-base-in-syria-1090143121.html
US Claims 'Right to Respond' to 'Deliberate and Coordinated Attack' on at-Tanf Base in Syria
US Claims 'Right to Respond' to 'Deliberate and Coordinated Attack' on at-Tanf Base in Syria
The White House said on Friday that it reserved the right to respond after militants struck the US garrison at at-Tanf with rockets and suicide drones earlier... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T18:39+0000
2021-10-22T18:50+0000
syria
al-tanf
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
The attack on late Wednesday night involved both kamikaze drones and rockets, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, attributing the attack to "Iran-backed militias," as it has other similar attacks on its garrisons in Syria and Iraq in recent years.An eyewitness to the attack told the BBC there were “some coming from [the] Iraq-Syria border," which is just a few miles to the southeast of at-Tanf."The al-Tanf garrison area was subjected to a deliberate and coordinated attack," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday, noting she had no reports of deaths or injuries by any US personnel at the base."Of course, we always reserve the right to respond," she added.
Yeo, suddenly, illegal USA squatters dresed in military, have the right to act criminally during their illegal occupation and protecting. let's go barndon. f..k usa army criminal terrorists usa army, go home
3
US does not have any rights because they’re in Syria illegally…!
3
3
syria
al-tanf
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, al-tanf

US Claims 'Right to Respond' to 'Deliberate and Coordinated Attack' on at-Tanf Base in Syria

18:39 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 18:50 GMT 22.10.2021)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The White House said on Friday that it reserved the right to respond after militants struck the US garrison at at-Tanf with rockets and suicide drones earlier this week.
The attack on late Wednesday night involved both kamikaze drones and rockets, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, attributing the attack to "Iran-backed militias," as it has other similar attacks on its garrisons in Syria and Iraq in recent years.
An eyewitness to the attack told the BBC there were “some coming from [the] Iraq-Syria border," which is just a few miles to the southeast of at-Tanf.
"The al-Tanf garrison area was subjected to a deliberate and coordinated attack," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday, noting she had no reports of deaths or injuries by any US personnel at the base.
"Of course, we always reserve the right to respond," she added.
0131002
Discuss
Popular comments
Yeo, suddenly, illegal USA squatters dresed in military, have the right to act criminally during their illegal occupation and protecting. let's go barndon. f..k usa army criminal terrorists usa army, go home
ssharknbake21
22 October, 21:43 GMT3
201000
US does not have any rights because they’re in Syria illegally…!
netman
22 October, 21:44 GMT3
300000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:47 GMTBeijing Blasts Biden Over Pledge to ‘Defend Taiwan’, Urges US to ‘Be Cautious With Words, Actions’
18:39 GMTUS Claims 'Right to Respond' to 'Deliberate and Coordinated Attack' on at-Tanf Base in Syria
18:36 GMTWATCH: Kamala Harris Heckled as She Promotes Biden's Build Back Better Agenda
18:29 GMTMillionaire Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Charged With 1982 Murder of Wife
17:40 GMTWhite House in Damage Control Mode as Biden Suggests Using National Guard to Solve Supply Chain Woes
17:27 GMTUK-New Zealand Trade Deal to Stipulate Protection of Maori War Dance
17:14 GMTPolice Cordon Off Area Outside UN New York HQ Over 'Suspicious' Package - Video
17:10 GMTIndia Boosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Capacity as it Buys Torpedoes for P-8 Spy Jet From US
16:54 GMTMan Arrested at UK Airport Over Manchester Arena Bombing
16:50 GMTTrading of Trump Social Media App-Linked Stock Halted Repeatedly After Turning Into Memestock
16:48 GMTUS Judge Sets 4 November for Hearing on Trump's Executive Privilege Claim in Capitol Riot Inquiry
16:42 GMTTaylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden for 'Abusing Power to Aid His Son'
16:04 GMTAUKUS: Will Australia's Fault Lines With ASEAN Limit US' Ambitions to Contain China in Indo-Pacific?
16:04 GMTAlec Baldwin Called Out Online for Old Tweet About 'Wrongfully Killing Somebody'
16:03 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party to 'Expose' BJP & AAP Ahead of Delhi Municipal Polls
16:03 GMTFrench Armed Forces Minister Urges NATO Not to 'Be Afraid' of EU Defence Integration
15:53 GMTSteele's Interview is Bait to Divert Public From Trump's Rising Polls & Durham's Probe, Analyst Says
15:43 GMTAlec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Killing Cinematographer in Prop Gun Mishap: 'My Heart is Broken'
15:30 GMTAlec Baldwin's Prop Gun Contained Single Live Round, Hollywood Union Says
15:29 GMTGOP Candidate Accused of Antisemitism Over Claim Soros is 'Inserting' Activists in School Boards