Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Powerful Explosion Hits Aden, Yemen - Photos, Videos
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/why-bidens-clumsiness-might-prompt-france-to-seek-greater-strategic-autonomy-for-europe-1090345429.html
Why Biden's 'Clumsiness' Might Prompt France to Seek Greater Strategic Autonomy for Europe
Why Biden's 'Clumsiness' Might Prompt France to Seek Greater Strategic Autonomy for Europe
US President Joe Biden met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on 29 October and admitted that his administration acted "clumsy" while handling the... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T14:58+0000
2021-10-30T14:58+0000
france
vatican
joe biden
emmanuel macron
world
europe
us
asia & pacific
opinion
brexit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105518/58/1055185862_0:183:3500:2152_1920x0_80_0_0_217e55800b22ca54f4093ef5c5da9576.jpg
Commenting on his negotiations with Joe Biden in the French Embassy to the Holy See, Emmanuel Macron said that he and the American president "clarified together what we had to clarify." The French leader further noted that "what really matters now is what we will do together in the coming weeks, the coming months, the coming years."In September, Australia tore up a submarine deal with the French worth $90 billion to acquire nuclear-powered subs technology from the US and UK. In response, Paris recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia (but not the UK) in what international media called an "unprecedented" move. France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian denounced the backroom deal as a "stab in the back," adding that it was wrong for allies to behave with "such brutality, such unpredictability." For his part, French EU Affairs Minister Clément Beaune linked the botched deal to France's growing mistrust in Brits: "Basically we see it with Brexit, we see it with the AUKUS project," highlighted Beaune.Deception &amp; Failed ExpectationsAlthough the French appear to be rightly outraged and are likely to remain angry for some time, "Biden handled it right this time," suggests Dr. Michael O’Hanlon, the Brookings Institution’s director of research in foreign policy and adjunct professor at Georgetown’s Centre for Security Studies.Given that the core interests of Washington and Paris are fundamentally aligned when it comes – in particular – to the Sahel, Middle East, NATO and Russia they were destined to come to compromise, according to him. Still, he predicts that it will take time to repair relations. Biden's apologies about a so-called misunderstanding or clumsy diplomacy "won’t really do a great deal to mend the relationship," argues Joseph Camilleri, emeritus professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne and one of Australia's leading international relations scholars, specialising in France-US relations.For Paris, the more pressing thing is that it were excluded from the deal in a way the French government believes was unacceptable, the professor underscores, adding that the loss of a lucrative contract was secondary.Yet another issue is failed expectations, according to Camilleri. The "clumsy" AUKUS deal came after Trump's presidency, which frustrated many of Washington's European allies and EU members, including France, who were expecting that Biden's victory would bring "grown-ups" back to the White House.However, now "they are thinking that maybe the way Trump dealt with them was not quite an aberration, but even with Biden now as president, there is a sense of an Anglo-club in which Western Europe will be regarded as a second-class citizen," the professor emphasises."Given Biden's promises of a new inclusive multilateralism that would improve the American image after four years of Trump's America First unilateralism, I think the affair will augment French/European skepticism about American promises, whether made by Republican or Democratic leaderships," echoes Hall Gardner, professor of international politics at the American University of Paris.Macron's Concept of 'Strategic Autonomy'Macron is likely to act as if his relationship with the POTUS never took a dive following his latest meeting with Biden, and he will definitely use the affair "to press the Europeans into forging a more politically 'autonomous' European defence capability," Gardner underscores.During the February 2021 Munich Security Conference, the French president placed a great emphasis on Europe's "strategic autonomy." He also suggested that NATO's new blueprint should involve "a dialogue with Russia," although it comes in contradiction with the Pentagon and NATO's new doctrines, which see Moscow and Beijing as their new major challenges. Furthermore, Macron insisted that "it's time for [Europe] to take much more of the burden for our own protection," in a reference to the much-discussed issue of an EU Army.Apparently, as "compensation" for Washington's "clumsiness," Biden could allow Macron to push ahead with his plans and "make it easier for the Europeans to develop a more autonomous defence capability, but one that is still linked to NATO," suggests the professor. Still, Gardner insists that what's needed is not a new European arms build-up, but a change in American strategy.He argues that full trust between the US, France, and the rest of Europe can only be achieved "once the US and Europe begin to implement a common transatlantic strategy for global peace and sustainable development.""Otherwise, trust between all the major power blocs will continue to deteriorate," Gardner concludes.
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/clumsy-biden-strokes-macrons-ego-1090342358.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210221/msc-2021-us-of-today-no-longer-the-one-of-the-cavalry-is-coming-in-europes-eyes-analysts-say-1082143247.html
Murica-WDC, GBR-London, and ISR-TelAviv run their Hegemony. FRA and AUS are Vassals; and AUS are clearly owned by the Murica-GBR Axis as a Commonwealth Asset.
0
AUS are Buyer-Slaves of the Murica-GBR-ISR Axis MIC, Hosts to Axis Military Forces+Bases, AUS Navy+NukeSubs Vassals to Axis Carrier Strike Group Fleet Ops. FRA will never gain ground in MIC over Axis Lands.
0
4
france
vatican
european union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105518/58/1055185862_194:0:3307:2335_1920x0_80_0_0_e8491bff3608dd2bd2bde24b2692bef5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, vatican, joe biden, emmanuel macron, world, europe, us, asia & pacific, opinion, brexit, nuclear submarines, uk, european union, aukus

Why Biden's 'Clumsiness' Might Prompt France to Seek Greater Strategic Autonomy for Europe

14:58 GMT 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / Etienne Laurent/PoolFrench President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle for a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate), near Paris, France, July 3, 2017.
French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle for a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate), near Paris, France, July 3, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / Etienne Laurent/Pool
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
US President Joe Biden met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on 29 October and admitted that his administration acted "clumsy" while handling the trilateral US-UK-Australia security agreement, depriving France of defence contracts worth billions of dollars.
Commenting on his negotiations with Joe Biden in the French Embassy to the Holy See, Emmanuel Macron said that he and the American president "clarified together what we had to clarify." The French leader further noted that "what really matters now is what we will do together in the coming weeks, the coming months, the coming years."
In September, Australia tore up a submarine deal with the French worth $90 billion to acquire nuclear-powered subs technology from the US and UK. In response, Paris recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia (but not the UK) in what international media called an "unprecedented" move.
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian denounced the backroom deal as a "stab in the back," adding that it was wrong for allies to behave with "such brutality, such unpredictability." For his part, French EU Affairs Minister Clément Beaune linked the botched deal to France's growing mistrust in Brits: "Basically we see it with Brexit, we see it with the AUKUS project," highlighted Beaune.

Deception & Failed Expectations

"It's clear Australia has played a double game, I think," says Carl Thayer, emeritus professor at the University of New South Wales at the Australian Defence Force Academy and Director of Thayer Consultancy. "We know at the 11th hour, the day before the announcement, diplomatic notes were passed to the French government, to Macron and the foreign minister... But what they didn't say is, ‘Oh, we're also secretly negotiating with the Brits and the US to drop the contract and to pick up nuclear power.’ So it wasn't comely, it was deception."

Although the French appear to be rightly outraged and are likely to remain angry for some time, "Biden handled it right this time," suggests Dr. Michael O’Hanlon, the Brookings Institution’s director of research in foreign policy and adjunct professor at Georgetown’s Centre for Security Studies.
Given that the core interests of Washington and Paris are fundamentally aligned when it comes – in particular – to the Sahel, Middle East, NATO and Russia they were destined to come to compromise, according to him. Still, he predicts that it will take time to repair relations.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
'Clumsy' Biden Strokes Macron's Ego
11:49 GMT
Biden's apologies about a so-called misunderstanding or clumsy diplomacy "won’t really do a great deal to mend the relationship," argues Joseph Camilleri, emeritus professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne and one of Australia's leading international relations scholars, specialising in France-US relations.
"Although Biden has acknowledged that it was clumsy diplomacy on America's part, the fact is that the line taken by all three signatories to the AUKUS agreement, the way they have explained it, has not gone down particularly well with the French and the president in particular," Camilleri says. "And the reason for this is that for France there was much more at stake than whether or not they were consulted in a timely fashion."
For Paris, the more pressing thing is that it were excluded from the deal in a way the French government believes was unacceptable, the professor underscores, adding that the loss of a lucrative contract was secondary.
Yet another issue is failed expectations, according to Camilleri. The "clumsy" AUKUS deal came after Trump's presidency, which frustrated many of Washington's European allies and EU members, including France, who were expecting that Biden's victory would bring "grown-ups" back to the White House.
However, now "they are thinking that maybe the way Trump dealt with them was not quite an aberration, but even with Biden now as president, there is a sense of an Anglo-club in which Western Europe will be regarded as a second-class citizen," the professor emphasises.
"Given Biden's promises of a new inclusive multilateralism that would improve the American image after four years of Trump's America First unilateralism, I think the affair will augment French/European skepticism about American promises, whether made by Republican or Democratic leaderships," echoes Hall Gardner, professor of international politics at the American University of Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2021
MSC 2021: US of Today No Longer The One of the 'Cavalry is Coming' in Europe's Eyes, Analysts Say
21 February, 12:16 GMT

Macron's Concept of 'Strategic Autonomy'

Macron is likely to act as if his relationship with the POTUS never took a dive following his latest meeting with Biden, and he will definitely use the affair "to press the Europeans into forging a more politically 'autonomous' European defence capability," Gardner underscores.
During the February 2021 Munich Security Conference, the French president placed a great emphasis on Europe's "strategic autonomy." He also suggested that NATO's new blueprint should involve "a dialogue with Russia," although it comes in contradiction with the Pentagon and NATO's new doctrines, which see Moscow and Beijing as their new major challenges. Furthermore, Macron insisted that "it's time for [Europe] to take much more of the burden for our own protection," in a reference to the much-discussed issue of an EU Army.
Apparently, as "compensation" for Washington's "clumsiness," Biden could allow Macron to push ahead with his plans and "make it easier for the Europeans to develop a more autonomous defence capability, but one that is still linked to NATO," suggests the professor. Still, Gardner insists that what's needed is not a new European arms build-up, but a change in American strategy.
"What is needed is the implementation of an alternative US-EU global strategy that seeks to ameliorate US and EU relations with Russia and China and works to mitigate the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, China and Taiwan, and Iran vs. Saudi Arabia and Israel, while seeking new regional political and economic diplomatic approaches to ongoing wars in the Sahel and elsewhere," the professor emphasises.
He argues that full trust between the US, France, and the rest of Europe can only be achieved "once the US and Europe begin to implement a common transatlantic strategy for global peace and sustainable development."
"Otherwise, trust between all the major power blocs will continue to deteriorate," Gardner concludes.
020000
Discuss
Popular comments
Murica-WDC, GBR-London, and ISR-TelAviv run their Hegemony. FRA and AUS are Vassals; and AUS are clearly owned by the Murica-GBR Axis as a Commonwealth Asset.
IIronForge
30 October, 18:16 GMT
000000
AUS are Buyer-Slaves of the Murica-GBR-ISR Axis MIC, Hosts to Axis Military Forces+Bases, AUS Navy+NukeSubs Vassals to Axis Carrier Strike Group Fleet Ops. FRA will never gain ground in MIC over Axis Lands.
IIronForge
30 October, 18:35 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:45 GMTFrance’s Macron Dismisses Suggestion That Russia Responsible for Europe’s Energy Price Crunch
15:21 GMTPowerful Explosion Hits Aden, Yemen - Photos, Videos
15:02 GMTTiny Island Nation Facing Lockdown After Reporting First COVID-19 Case Since Onset of Pandemic
14:58 GMTWhy Biden's 'Clumsiness' Might Prompt France to Seek Greater Strategic Autonomy for Europe
14:53 GMTFace Says it All: Translator Who Went Viral for Perplexed Reaction to Trump Seems at Ease With Biden
14:36 GMTUAE Withdraws Ambassador From Lebanon Over Minister's Yemen War Remark
14:27 GMTDamascus Slams Turkish Parliament's Decision to Extend Military Presence in Syria, Iraq
14:00 GMTQueen Elizabeth 'On Very Good Form,' UK PM Johnson Says
13:44 GMTUK, France Reportedly in Last-Ditch Talks on Post-Brexit Fishing Licenses to Avert 'Chaos at Ports'
13:35 GMT'We Gotta Take These Motherf*ckers Out': Prof Facing Calls for Dismissal Over Viral Anti-White Rant
13:34 GMT'Great Things Come in Small Packages': 'Small Dong March' Held in Los Angeles
13:31 GMTFormer Lebanese Prime Ministers Seek Information Minister's Dismissal Amid Diplomatic Row
13:24 GMTNASA, SpaceX Put Off Crew-3 Launch to ISS to 3 November Over Poor Weather Conditions
13:07 GMTProtesters Take to Streets in Rome as G20 Summit Begins
13:05 GMTIs China to Blame? Thousands of Fish Die as Indian River Suddenly Turns Black
13:00 GMTDemonstrators Take to Glasgow Streets Ahead of 26th UN COP26 Climate Change Summit
12:14 GMTLebanon Hopes to Calm Tensions With Gulf Countries, Foreign Minister Says
12:14 GMTBeijing Police Detain Woman Who Demanded Reward for COVID-19 Vaccination
12:06 GMTCOVID-19, Economic Crisis & Climate Are the Big Issues for G20 to Wrestle With, Says Cambridge Prof
12:06 GMTArab League Urges Against Further Escalation of Lebanese-Gulf Row