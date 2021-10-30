https://sputniknews.com/20211030/why-bidens-clumsiness-might-prompt-france-to-seek-greater-strategic-autonomy-for-europe-1090345429.html

Why Biden's 'Clumsiness' Might Prompt France to Seek Greater Strategic Autonomy for Europe

Why Biden's 'Clumsiness' Might Prompt France to Seek Greater Strategic Autonomy for Europe

US President Joe Biden met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on 29 October and admitted that his administration acted "clumsy" while handling the... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-30T14:58+0000

2021-10-30T14:58+0000

2021-10-30T14:58+0000

france

vatican

joe biden

emmanuel macron

world

europe

us

asia & pacific

opinion

brexit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105518/58/1055185862_0:183:3500:2152_1920x0_80_0_0_217e55800b22ca54f4093ef5c5da9576.jpg

Commenting on his negotiations with Joe Biden in the French Embassy to the Holy See, Emmanuel Macron said that he and the American president "clarified together what we had to clarify." The French leader further noted that "what really matters now is what we will do together in the coming weeks, the coming months, the coming years."In September, Australia tore up a submarine deal with the French worth $90 billion to acquire nuclear-powered subs technology from the US and UK. In response, Paris recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia (but not the UK) in what international media called an "unprecedented" move. France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian denounced the backroom deal as a "stab in the back," adding that it was wrong for allies to behave with "such brutality, such unpredictability." For his part, French EU Affairs Minister Clément Beaune linked the botched deal to France's growing mistrust in Brits: "Basically we see it with Brexit, we see it with the AUKUS project," highlighted Beaune.Deception & Failed ExpectationsAlthough the French appear to be rightly outraged and are likely to remain angry for some time, "Biden handled it right this time," suggests Dr. Michael O’Hanlon, the Brookings Institution’s director of research in foreign policy and adjunct professor at Georgetown’s Centre for Security Studies.Given that the core interests of Washington and Paris are fundamentally aligned when it comes – in particular – to the Sahel, Middle East, NATO and Russia they were destined to come to compromise, according to him. Still, he predicts that it will take time to repair relations. Biden's apologies about a so-called misunderstanding or clumsy diplomacy "won’t really do a great deal to mend the relationship," argues Joseph Camilleri, emeritus professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne and one of Australia's leading international relations scholars, specialising in France-US relations.For Paris, the more pressing thing is that it were excluded from the deal in a way the French government believes was unacceptable, the professor underscores, adding that the loss of a lucrative contract was secondary.Yet another issue is failed expectations, according to Camilleri. The "clumsy" AUKUS deal came after Trump's presidency, which frustrated many of Washington's European allies and EU members, including France, who were expecting that Biden's victory would bring "grown-ups" back to the White House.However, now "they are thinking that maybe the way Trump dealt with them was not quite an aberration, but even with Biden now as president, there is a sense of an Anglo-club in which Western Europe will be regarded as a second-class citizen," the professor emphasises."Given Biden's promises of a new inclusive multilateralism that would improve the American image after four years of Trump's America First unilateralism, I think the affair will augment French/European skepticism about American promises, whether made by Republican or Democratic leaderships," echoes Hall Gardner, professor of international politics at the American University of Paris.Macron's Concept of 'Strategic Autonomy'Macron is likely to act as if his relationship with the POTUS never took a dive following his latest meeting with Biden, and he will definitely use the affair "to press the Europeans into forging a more politically 'autonomous' European defence capability," Gardner underscores.During the February 2021 Munich Security Conference, the French president placed a great emphasis on Europe's "strategic autonomy." He also suggested that NATO's new blueprint should involve "a dialogue with Russia," although it comes in contradiction with the Pentagon and NATO's new doctrines, which see Moscow and Beijing as their new major challenges. Furthermore, Macron insisted that "it's time for [Europe] to take much more of the burden for our own protection," in a reference to the much-discussed issue of an EU Army.Apparently, as "compensation" for Washington's "clumsiness," Biden could allow Macron to push ahead with his plans and "make it easier for the Europeans to develop a more autonomous defence capability, but one that is still linked to NATO," suggests the professor. Still, Gardner insists that what's needed is not a new European arms build-up, but a change in American strategy.He argues that full trust between the US, France, and the rest of Europe can only be achieved "once the US and Europe begin to implement a common transatlantic strategy for global peace and sustainable development.""Otherwise, trust between all the major power blocs will continue to deteriorate," Gardner concludes.

https://sputniknews.com/20211030/clumsy-biden-strokes-macrons-ego-1090342358.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210221/msc-2021-us-of-today-no-longer-the-one-of-the-cavalry-is-coming-in-europes-eyes-analysts-say-1082143247.html

IronForge Murica-WDC, GBR-London, and ISR-TelAviv run their Hegemony. FRA and AUS are Vassals; and AUS are clearly owned by the Murica-GBR Axis as a Commonwealth Asset. 0

IronForge AUS are Buyer-Slaves of the Murica-GBR-ISR Axis MIC, Hosts to Axis Military Forces+Bases, AUS Navy+NukeSubs Vassals to Axis Carrier Strike Group Fleet Ops. FRA will never gain ground in MIC over Axis Lands. 0

4

france

vatican

european union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

france, vatican, joe biden, emmanuel macron, world, europe, us, asia & pacific, opinion, brexit, nuclear submarines, uk, european union, aukus