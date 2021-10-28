Registration was successful!
Biden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill
Ex-J&K Chief Demands Release of Students Arrested for Celebrating Pakistan's Cricket Win Over India
Ex-J&K Chief Demands Release of Students Arrested for Celebrating Pakistan's Cricket Win Over India
The former state chief of India's Jammu and Kashmir has defended the right of local students to celebrate Pakistan’s cricket victory after Jammu and Kashmir... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
Mehbooba Mufti, former state chief of sometime Indian state, Jammu and Kashmir, has demanded that Kashmiri students arrested at an Agra college in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's 10-wicket victory over India at the T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, be immediately released.Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said tweeted that a crackdown on Kashmiri students both within the Union Territory and outside is reprehensible.She also tagged a media report quoting Agra college authorities, which claimed that there were no anti-national slogans raised on the campus.The report also claimed that the college authorities had complained against BJP workers for allegedly "putting pressure on them".The students of Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus in Agra in Uttar Pradesh were arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status praising Pakistan players after they defeated India in a T20 World Cup cricket match.A complaint was lodged against the students at Agra's Jagdishpura police station.Pakistan beat India in a T20 World Cup cricket match on 24 October in Dubai. After Pakistan’s victory, violence against Kashmiri students was reported in the Indian state of Punjab, and two different complaints were registered in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir's largest city and its summer capital.
Ex-J&K Chief Demands Release of Students Arrested for Celebrating Pakistan's Cricket Win Over India

15:43 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / AKHTAR SOOMROA Pakistani cricket fan waves the national flag as fans celebrate the victory of the Pakistan cricket team on their first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Dubai, at a park in Karachi, Pakistan October 24, 2021
A Pakistani cricket fan waves the national flag as fans celebrate the victory of the Pakistan cricket team on their first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Dubai, at a park in Karachi, Pakistan October 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / AKHTAR SOOMRO
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
The former state chief of India's Jammu and Kashmir has defended the right of local students to celebrate Pakistan's cricket victory after Jammu and Kashmir police registered two separate complaints against medical students at two colleges in Srinagar for applauding Pakistan's win over India.
Mehbooba Mufti, former state chief of sometime Indian state, Jammu and Kashmir, has demanded that Kashmiri students arrested at an Agra college in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's 10-wicket victory over India at the T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, be immediately released.
Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said tweeted that a crackdown on Kashmiri students both within the Union Territory and outside is reprehensible.
She also tagged a media report quoting Agra college authorities, which claimed that there were no anti-national slogans raised on the campus.
The report also claimed that the college authorities had complained against BJP workers for allegedly "putting pressure on them".
The students of Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus in Agra in Uttar Pradesh were arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status praising Pakistan players after they defeated India in a T20 World Cup cricket match.
A complaint was lodged against the students at Agra's Jagdishpura police station.
Pakistan beat India in a T20 World Cup cricket match on 24 October in Dubai. After Pakistan’s victory, violence against Kashmiri students was reported in the Indian state of Punjab, and two different complaints were registered in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir's largest city and its summer capital.
