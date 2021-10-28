https://sputniknews.com/20211028/ex-jk-chief-demands-release-of-students-arrested-for-celebrating-pakistans-cricket-win-over-india-1090283410.html

Ex-J&K Chief Demands Release of Students Arrested for Celebrating Pakistan's Cricket Win Over India

The former state chief of India's Jammu and Kashmir has defended the right of local students to celebrate Pakistan’s cricket victory after Jammu and Kashmir... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

Mehbooba Mufti, former state chief of sometime Indian state, Jammu and Kashmir, has demanded that Kashmiri students arrested at an Agra college in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's 10-wicket victory over India at the T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, be immediately released.Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said tweeted that a crackdown on Kashmiri students both within the Union Territory and outside is reprehensible.She also tagged a media report quoting Agra college authorities, which claimed that there were no anti-national slogans raised on the campus.The report also claimed that the college authorities had complained against BJP workers for allegedly "putting pressure on them".The students of Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus in Agra in Uttar Pradesh were arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status praising Pakistan players after they defeated India in a T20 World Cup cricket match.A complaint was lodged against the students at Agra's Jagdishpura police station.Pakistan beat India in a T20 World Cup cricket match on 24 October in Dubai. After Pakistan’s victory, violence against Kashmiri students was reported in the Indian state of Punjab, and two different complaints were registered in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir's largest city and its summer capital.

