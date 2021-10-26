Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/her-dna-is-defective-bjp-lawmaker-slams-ex-jk-chief-onpakistans-t20-win-against-india--1090211396.html
'Her DNA is Defective': BJP Lawmaker Slams Ex-J&K Chief on Pakistan's T20 Win Against India
'Her DNA is Defective': BJP Lawmaker Slams Ex-J&K Chief on Pakistan's T20 Win Against India
For the first time in T20 World Cup history, the Pakistan cricket team defeated its rival India. Pakistan chased down India's 151 scores with several overs to... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
A minister in the Indian state of Haryana, Anil Vij, on Tuesday said that the DNA of former Jammu and Kashmir State Chief Mehbooba Mufti is defective."Mehbooba Mufti's DNA is defective, she has to prove how much of an Indian she is", Minister Vij said a day after Mufti questioned the outrage of many people in the country over some Kashmiris celebrating the Pakistan team's victory over India.Mufti had taken to Twitter to defend the right of Kashmiri students to celebrate Pakistan's cricket victory. On Monday, police in Jammu and Kashmir registered complaints against college students for celebrating Pakistan's cricket victory over India in a T20 World Cup cricket match in Dubai.Similarly, soon after the match result on Sunday, a scuffle was reported between several Kashmiri students and those from the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Punjab's Sangrur. The incident took place after some pro-Pakistan slogans were chanted after the match, according to law enforcement.Cricket is one of the most followed and popular sports in both nations. The cricket matches between the two teams often lead to heightened emotions across the countries and their fans.
'Her DNA is Defective': BJP Lawmaker Slams Ex-J&K Chief on Pakistan's T20 Win Against India

11:12 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 12:33 GMT 26.10.2021)
© REUTERS / HAMAD I MOHAMMEDCricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi in action celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi in action celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / HAMAD I MOHAMMED
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
For the first time in T20 World Cup history, the Pakistan cricket team defeated its rival India. Pakistan chased down India's 151 scores with several overs to spare without losing a single wicket in the 20 overs match.
A minister in the Indian state of Haryana, Anil Vij, on Tuesday said that the DNA of former Jammu and Kashmir State Chief Mehbooba Mufti is defective.
"Mehbooba Mufti's DNA is defective, she has to prove how much of an Indian she is", Minister Vij said a day after Mufti questioned the outrage of many people in the country over some Kashmiris celebrating the Pakistan team's victory over India.
Mufti had taken to Twitter to defend the right of Kashmiri students to celebrate Pakistan's cricket victory.
On Monday, police in Jammu and Kashmir registered complaints against college students for celebrating Pakistan's cricket victory over India in a T20 World Cup cricket match in Dubai.
Similarly, soon after the match result on Sunday, a scuffle was reported between several Kashmiri students and those from the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Punjab's Sangrur. The incident took place after some pro-Pakistan slogans were chanted after the match, according to law enforcement.
Cricket is one of the most followed and popular sports in both nations. The cricket matches between the two teams often lead to heightened emotions across the countries and their fans.
