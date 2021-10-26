https://sputniknews.com/20211026/her-dna-is-defective-bjp-lawmaker-slams-ex-jk-chief-onpakistans-t20-win-against-india--1090211396.html

'Her DNA is Defective': BJP Lawmaker Slams Ex-J&K Chief on Pakistan's T20 Win Against India

A minister in the Indian state of Haryana, Anil Vij, on Tuesday said that the DNA of former Jammu and Kashmir State Chief Mehbooba Mufti is defective."Mehbooba Mufti's DNA is defective, she has to prove how much of an Indian she is", Minister Vij said a day after Mufti questioned the outrage of many people in the country over some Kashmiris celebrating the Pakistan team's victory over India.Mufti had taken to Twitter to defend the right of Kashmiri students to celebrate Pakistan's cricket victory. On Monday, police in Jammu and Kashmir registered complaints against college students for celebrating Pakistan's cricket victory over India in a T20 World Cup cricket match in Dubai.Similarly, soon after the match result on Sunday, a scuffle was reported between several Kashmiri students and those from the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Punjab's Sangrur. The incident took place after some pro-Pakistan slogans were chanted after the match, according to law enforcement.Cricket is one of the most followed and popular sports in both nations. The cricket matches between the two teams often lead to heightened emotions across the countries and their fans.

