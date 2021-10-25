Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/after-cricket-player-shami-gets-trolled-indian-parliamentarian-says-it-is-hatred-against-muslims-1090191964.html
After Cricket Player Shami Gets Trolled, Indian Parliamentarian Says It Is 'Hatred Against Muslims'
After Cricket Player Shami Gets Trolled, Indian Parliamentarian Says It Is 'Hatred Against Muslims'
India suffered a humiliating loss against arch-rival Pakistan in a T20 World Cup Super 12 match. India scored 151 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the online abuse of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami after the team’s defeat in its opening match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on Sunday. Owaisi, a prominent Indian Muslim parliamentarian, said it shows the “radicalisation and hatred against Muslims”. Shami is being viciously trolled after India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets and reportedly the trolls have targeted him because of his Islamic faith and accused him of "deliberately" performing badly against Pakistan. Shami has not reacted to any of the attacks. This is the first time India lost to Pakistan in World Cup history. India had won all the previous 12 World Cup matches played between the two teams since 2007.Meanwhile, several past and present cricket players condemned the online abuses. Former Indian cricket player Virender Sehwag tweeted his support to Shami, calling him a champion. Shami has been one of India's finest fast bowlers in recent times and has performed extremely well over the last five years.
india
India suffered a humiliating loss against arch-rival Pakistan in a T20 World Cup Super 12 match. India scored 151 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Pakistan won without losing a wicket. Soon after the match ended on Sunday, some Indian cricket fans began attacking Mohammed Shami for his performance.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the online abuse of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami after the team’s defeat in its opening match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on Sunday.
Owaisi, a prominent Indian Muslim parliamentarian, said it shows the “radicalisation and hatred against Muslims”.

"Mohammed Shami is being targeted on social media for yesterday's match, showing radicalisation, hatred against Muslims. In cricket, you win or lose. There are 11 players on the team but only a Muslim player is targeted. Will the BJP government condemn it?" Indian news agency ANI quoted AIMIM chief Owaisi as saying.

Shami is being viciously trolled after India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets and reportedly the trolls have targeted him because of his Islamic faith and accused him of "deliberately" performing badly against Pakistan.
Shami has not reacted to any of the attacks. This is the first time India lost to Pakistan in World Cup history.
India had won all the previous 12 World Cup matches played between the two teams since 2007.
A cricket fan gets her back painted before the start of the first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Dubai, in Ahmedabad, India, October 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
Pakistani Minister Hails Cricket National Team's Triumph Over India as 'Victory of Islam'
11:32 GMT
Meanwhile, several past and present cricket players condemned the online abuses.
Former Indian cricket player Virender Sehwag tweeted his support to Shami, calling him a champion.
Shami has been one of India's finest fast bowlers in recent times and has performed extremely well over the last five years.
