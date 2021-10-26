https://sputniknews.com/20211026/police-book-kashmiri-students-under-anti-terror-law-for-celebrating-pakistans-win-against-india-1090209171.html

Police Book Kashmiri Students Under Anti-Terror Law for Celebrating Pakistan's Win Against India

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered two separate complaints against medical students at two colleges in Srinagar for celebrating Pakistan's cricket victory over India in a T20 World Cup cricket match held in Dubai, as per reports.The UAPA affords Indian investigators more leeway in dealing with cases related to unlawful activities, including purported instances of terrorism.The police complaints were filed late on Monday evening after videos of students at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and Government Medical College (GMC) celebrating Pakistan’s Sunday victory emerged online. The jubilation of Kashmiri students at India’s World Cup loss to its arch-rivals Pakistan has upset many people across the South Asian nation.So far, no person has been named in either of the complaints, but police said that a probe was underway to identify people who “burst firecrackers” and “were dancing” after Pakistan’s victory. The T-20 win marked the first time in history that Pakistan was able to defeat its eastern neighbour India in the World Cup. Pakistan chased down India’s 151 score with several overs to spare and without losing a single wicket in the 20 overs match.The filing of the complaint under the UAPA has been described as a “harsh punishment” for the students by Nasir Khuehami, the spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA), a pan-India organisation advocating for the welfare of Kashmiri students.The sporting clash between the two cricketing giants led to heightened emotions across the country. A section of disappointed cricket lovers even vented out their ire on Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami, taunting him over his Islamic religious beliefs.Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag jumped to the defence of their former teammate.In India's Punjab state, college students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir were allegedly assaulted by their peers from other Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as per JKSA spokesperson Khuehami.Meanwhile, the former chief of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Mehbooba Mufti, has defended the right of Kashmiri students to celebrate Pakistan’s cricket victory.

