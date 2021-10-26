Police Book Kashmiri Students Under Anti-Terror Law for Celebrating Pakistan's Win Against India

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered two separate complaints against medical students at two colleges in Srinagar for celebrating Pakistan's cricket victory over India in a T20 World Cup cricket match held in Dubai, as per reports.The UAPA affords Indian investigators more leeway in dealing with cases related to unlawful activities, including purported instances of terrorism.The police complaints were filed late on Monday evening after videos of students at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and Government Medical College (GMC) celebrating Pakistan’s Sunday victory emerged online. The jubilation of Kashmiri students at India’s World Cup loss to its arch-rivals Pakistan has upset many people across the South Asian nation.So far, no person has been named in either of the complaints, but police said that a probe was underway to identify people who “burst firecrackers” and “were dancing” after Pakistan’s victory. The T-20 win marked the first time in history that Pakistan was able to defeat its eastern neighbour India in the World Cup. Pakistan chased down India’s 151 score with several overs to spare and without losing a single wicket in the 20 overs match.The filing of the complaint under the UAPA has been described as a “harsh punishment” for the students by Nasir Khuehami, the spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA), a pan-India organisation advocating for the welfare of Kashmiri students.The sporting clash between the two cricketing giants led to heightened emotions across the country. A section of disappointed cricket lovers even vented out their ire on Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami, taunting him over his Islamic religious beliefs.Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag jumped to the defence of their former teammate.In India's Punjab state, college students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir were allegedly assaulted by their peers from other Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as per JKSA spokesperson Khuehami.Meanwhile, the former chief of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Mehbooba Mufti, has defended the right of Kashmiri students to celebrate Pakistan’s cricket victory.
The registration of cases against Kashmiri students under the tough anti-terror law comes against the backdrop of the first visit of federal Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of the region’s special semi-autonomous status by the Indian government in August 2019.
Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered two separate complaints against medical students at two colleges in Srinagar for celebrating Pakistan's cricket victory over India in a T20 World Cup cricket match held in Dubai, as per reports.
"The FIRs (First Information Report) have been registered in Soura and Karan Nagar Police Stations of Srinagar city under sections 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and 505 of the Indian Penal Code", Indian website News18.com quoted Jammu and Kashmir Police as telling reporters.
The UAPA affords Indian investigators more leeway in dealing with cases related to unlawful activities, including purported instances of terrorism.
The police complaints were filed late on Monday evening after videos of students at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and Government Medical College (GMC) celebrating Pakistan’s Sunday victory emerged online.
The jubilation of Kashmiri students at India’s World Cup loss to its arch-rivals Pakistan has upset many people across the South Asian nation.
They are MBBS and PG students of SKIMS Medical college Srinagar, Kashmir .They are celebrating the victory of Paki$tan over India.Shame on Traitor$ and we are Facing this behaviour of Mu$lims of Kashmir since College Time .They are persuing free MBBS degree from GoI. pic.twitter.com/Wvv5AegBWb
So far, no person has been named in either of the complaints, but police said that a probe was underway to identify people who “burst firecrackers” and “were dancing” after Pakistan’s victory.
The T-20 win marked the first time in history that Pakistan was able to defeat its eastern neighbour India in the World Cup. Pakistan chased down India’s 151 score with several overs to spare and without losing a single wicket in the 20 overs match.
The filing of the complaint under the UAPA has been described as a “harsh punishment” for the students by Nasir Khuehami, the spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA), a pan-India organisation advocating for the welfare of Kashmiri students.
"It (the charges under UAPA) may have serious repercussions, both in the long term and short term. The charges will have serious psyco-somatic [sic] consequences on the students. Requesting JK Govt to give Chance to the Students to restore their faith in the ethical standing and the fair constitution of India, so that their futures are preserved”, Khuehami said on Twitter.
Requesting JK Govt to give Chance to the Students to restore their faith in the ethical standing and the fair constitution of India, so that their futures are preserved. 3/n
In India's Punjab state, college students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir were allegedly assaulted by their peers from other Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as per JKSA spokesperson Khuehami.
Kashmiri Students who were assaulted in Sangur Punjab and Kharar Mohali, told me that they were rescued and Saved by only locals and Panjabis Student's. Students from Bihar, UP, and Haryana barged in their rooms, thrashed them and went rampage.@AdityaMenon22@ghazalimohammad
It is distressing to hear about the incidents of physical & verbal assault against some Kashmiri students in a college in Punjab last night. I request @CHARANJITCHANNI ji to direct @PunjabPoliceInd to look in to this & also to reassure the students studying in Punjab.
Meanwhile, the former chief of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Mehbooba Mufti, has defended the right of Kashmiri students to celebrate Pakistan’s cricket victory.
Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak’s win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans- desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One hasnt forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status pic.twitter.com/dCKQtj5Uu7