International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/kashmiri-students-beaten-up-in-punjab-after-india-loses-cricket-match-to-pakistan-1090183785.html
Kashmiri Students Beaten Up in Punjab After India Loses Cricket Match to Pakistan
Kashmiri Students Beaten Up in Punjab After India Loses Cricket Match to Pakistan
On Sunday, the Pakistan cricket team beat India by 10 wickets during a T20 World Cup match in Dubai. Before this, India had won all 12 World Cup matches played...
Hours after the Indian cricket team lost a match to Pakistan in Dubai over the weekend, several Kashmiri students at an engineering institute in the Sangrur district of the Indian state of Punjab alleged that they were assaulted, and their hostel rooms ransacked.The students from the Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering &amp; Technology claimed even girls were beaten up. A video shared by a college student appears to show a ransacked hostel room, and a voice can be heard saying: "We [Kashmiri Muslims] were watching the match here [in the college hostel]. People [students] from the state of Uttar Pradesh barged in. We came here to study. We are also Indians. You can see what was done to us. Are we not Indians? So, what does Modi [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] have to say about this?"India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their first match held on Sunday evening in Dubai.Meanwhile, police in Punjab have confirmed that the situation at the college is under control, and all necessary action will be taken against the culprits.A senior police official told the Indian Express that there are around 90 Kashmiri students and about 30 from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the college. The official claimed that the Kashmiri students cheered for the Pakistan cricket team during the match.In a series of tweets, Nasir Khuehami, a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved in the attack and that adequate arrangements be made for Kashmiri students in the state."Such incidents have increased the sense of insecurity and anxiety among Kashmiri youth studying and working outside as well as among their parents and relatives in Kashmir", he added.
Kashmiri Students Beaten Up in Punjab After India Loses Cricket Match to Pakistan

08:25 GMT 25.10.2021
On Sunday, the Pakistan cricket team beat India by 10 wickets during a T20 World Cup match in Dubai. Before this, India had won all 12 World Cup matches played between the two rival teams since 2007.
Hours after the Indian cricket team lost a match to Pakistan in Dubai over the weekend, several Kashmiri students at an engineering institute in the Sangrur district of the Indian state of Punjab alleged that they were assaulted, and their hostel rooms ransacked.
The students from the Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering & Technology claimed even girls were beaten up.
A video shared by a college student appears to show a ransacked hostel room, and a voice can be heard saying:
"We [Kashmiri Muslims] were watching the match here [in the college hostel]. People [students] from the state of Uttar Pradesh barged in. We came here to study. We are also Indians. You can see what was done to us. Are we not Indians? So, what does Modi [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] have to say about this?"
India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their first match held on Sunday evening in Dubai.
Meanwhile, police in Punjab have confirmed that the situation at the college is under control, and all necessary action will be taken against the culprits.
A senior police official told the Indian Express that there are around 90 Kashmiri students and about 30 from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the college.
The official claimed that the Kashmiri students cheered for the Pakistan cricket team during the match.
In a series of tweets, Nasir Khuehami, a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved in the attack and that adequate arrangements be made for Kashmiri students in the state.
"Such incidents have increased the sense of insecurity and anxiety among Kashmiri youth studying and working outside as well as among their parents and relatives in Kashmir", he added.
