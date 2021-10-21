India Decides to Deploy More Troops in Kashmir Amid Spike in Violence

India’s Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to deploy at least 2,500 additional security personnel to Jammu and Kashmir amid a rising number of cases of targeted killings and encounters in the valley. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the ministry officials on Wednesday after intelligence suggested the valley was seeing a deterioration in law and order.Officials said that security forces have to make extra efforts to trace killers, as most of them do not have criminal records. “Terror groups pay a huge sum of money for a single attack, and they do not hire the same person to carry out multiple attacks,” sources added. These militants have been using easily concealable small arms like pistols to shoot people.The fresh wave of killings by these suspected militants appears to be directed at migrant workers, which has inflicted a huge sense of fear. Hundreds of non-Kashmiris have started leaving the valley, fearing that their lives are in danger.Kashmir has witnessed at least 22 killings in October. At least 13 militants have been killed in multiple operations by security forces across the Kashmir valley in the last two weeks.Media reports suggest that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies, have detained around 800 people to “break the network of overground workers (OGWs)” involved in terrorist operations so far.
“Terror groups have been hiring youth to carry out the stand-alone attacks. A list has been prepared for such cases, and we have found some similarity among them,” government sources told Sputnik.
