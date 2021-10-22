Registration was successful!
BJP Politician Under Fire Online After Accusing Aamir Khan of Creating Unrest Among Hindus in New Ad
BJP Politician Under Fire Online After Accusing Aamir Khan of Creating Unrest Among Hindus in New Ad
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s new advertisement, released a few weeks ago, is part of a public awareness campaign on road safety by CEAT Tyres. In the... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
Netizens hit out at BJP politician Anantkumar Hegde for accusing Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan of creating “unrest among the Hindus” in his new advertisement about not igniting firecrackers on the streets. The actor in the commercial says, “Roads are for driving vehicles on and not bursting 'crackers.” Though the context of the advertisement is "celebration of winning a cricket match", Hegde and some netizens linked it with the Hindu festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, that are celebrated with firecrackers as part of the tradition. They accused the Bollywood actor of attacking Hindu culture and traditions.Though Hegde said that Aamir is giving a good message by advising people to stop detonating firecrackers on the streets, he asked the CEAT Tyre company to also address the problem of blocking busy roads to perform Namaz (Muslim prayers) and the loud noise emitted from the mosques. In a letter to the Managing Director and CEO of Ceat Tyre, Anant Vardhan Goenka, BJP politician Hegde has requested that he also take note of the recent advertisement creating an “unrest among the Hindus”, and expressed hope that in future, the organisation would respect “Hindu sentiment”.“As you are very keen and sensitive towards the problems faced by the general public and you also belong to the Hindu community, I am sure you can feel the discrimination done to the Hindus for centuries,” Hegde said. A number of netizens have taken to social media, calling the politician’s remarks absurd.With #ShameonYouCeatTyres, netizens vented their anger over the ad and advised the actors and CEAT Tyre company to make ads on the disruption caused on the roads by Muslim people during their prayer time.
BJP Politician Under Fire Online After Accusing Aamir Khan of Creating Unrest Among Hindus in New Ad

08:03 GMT 22.10.2021
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s new advertisement, released a few weeks ago, is part of a public awareness campaign on road safety by CEAT Tyres. In the advertisement, Aamir can be seen instructing children not to ignite firecrackers on the road while celebrating India’s win in a cricket match.
Netizens hit out at BJP politician Anantkumar Hegde for accusing Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan of creating “unrest among the Hindus” in his new advertisement about not igniting firecrackers on the streets.
The actor in the commercial says, “Roads are for driving vehicles on and not bursting 'crackers.”
Though the context of the advertisement is "celebration of winning a cricket match", Hegde and some netizens linked it with the Hindu festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, that are celebrated with firecrackers as part of the tradition.
They accused the Bollywood actor of attacking Hindu culture and traditions.
Though Hegde said that Aamir is giving a good message by advising people to stop detonating firecrackers on the streets, he asked the CEAT Tyre company to also address the problem of blocking busy roads to perform Namaz (Muslim prayers) and the loud noise emitted from the mosques.
In a letter to the Managing Director and CEO of Ceat Tyre, Anant Vardhan Goenka, BJP politician Hegde has requested that he also take note of the recent advertisement creating an “unrest among the Hindus”, and expressed hope that in future, the organisation would respect “Hindu sentiment”.
“As you are very keen and sensitive towards the problems faced by the general public and you also belong to the Hindu community, I am sure you can feel the discrimination done to the Hindus for centuries,” Hegde said.
“Nowadays, a group of Anti-Hindu actors always hurt the Hindu sentiments whereas, they never try to expose the wrong doings of their community,” Hegde added.
A number of netizens have taken to social media, calling the politician’s remarks absurd.
With #ShameonYouCeatTyres, netizens vented their anger over the ad and advised the actors and CEAT Tyre company to make ads on the disruption caused on the roads by Muslim people during their prayer time.
