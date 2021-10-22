Registration was successful!
NATO Defense Ministers Agree on First AI Strategy
NATO Defense Ministers Agree on First AI Strategy
The Western bloc is holding a two-day defence minister-level conference at its headquarters in Brussels, with the talks constituting the first in-person
NATO has agreed on the creation of the bloc's first-ever AI strategy, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said."Today, allies also signed an agreement to establish a NATO innovation fund. I expect this fund to invest one billion euros with the innovators across the alliance working on emerging and disruptive technologies," Stoltenberg said, speaking to reporters at a briefing Friday."New technologies are reshaping our world and our security. NATO's new innovation fund will ensure allies do not miss out on the latest technology and capabilities that will be critical to our security," the secretary general added.According to Stoltenberg, the fund will be part of the bloc's new 'Defence Innovation Accelorator for the North Atlantic' (DIANA), which will include the creation of a network of technology test centers and "accelorator cites" meant "to better harness civilian innovation for our security and strengthen the technological bond between Europe and North America.""Allies have agreed our first Artificial Intelligence strategy. It will set standards for responsible use of artificial intelligence in accordance with international law, outline how we will accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence in what we do, set out how we will protect this technology and address the threats posed by the use of artificial intelligence by adversaries," he the NATO chief said.
military & intelligence

NATO Defense Ministers Agree on First AI Strategy

10:59 GMT 22.10.2021
The Western bloc is holding a two-day defence minister-level conference at its headquarters in Brussels, with the talks constituting the first in-person discussions since the collapse of the US and NATO-backed government and security forces of Afghanistan in mid-August.
NATO has agreed on the creation of the bloc's first-ever AI strategy, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said.
"Today, allies also signed an agreement to establish a NATO innovation fund. I expect this fund to invest one billion euros with the innovators across the alliance working on emerging and disruptive technologies," Stoltenberg said, speaking to reporters at a briefing Friday.
"New technologies are reshaping our world and our security. NATO's new innovation fund will ensure allies do not miss out on the latest technology and capabilities that will be critical to our security," the secretary general added.
According to Stoltenberg, the fund will be part of the bloc's new 'Defence Innovation Accelorator for the North Atlantic' (DIANA), which will include the creation of a network of technology test centers and "accelorator cites" meant "to better harness civilian innovation for our security and strengthen the technological bond between Europe and North America."
"Allies have agreed our first Artificial Intelligence strategy. It will set standards for responsible use of artificial intelligence in accordance with international law, outline how we will accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence in what we do, set out how we will protect this technology and address the threats posed by the use of artificial intelligence by adversaries," he the NATO chief said.
