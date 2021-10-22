https://sputniknews.com/20211022/normal-diplomatic-discussions-with-nato-impossible-in-light-of-blocs-moves-russia-says-1090126414.html

Normal Diplomatic Discussions With NATO Impossible in Light of Bloc's Moves, Russia Says

On Monday, Russia suspended the operation of NATO's information office in Moscow and its own permanent mission to the alliance, over the bloc's move to revoke... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

Normal diplomatic relations with NATO are impossible amid the hostile measures taken by the alliance against Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said.Speaking at a briefing Friday, Grushko suggested that at this moment, there are no longer any positive moments in relations between Russia and the alliance to speak of.The diplomat pointed to NATO's growing activity on Russia's borders, including the deployment of a strategic component, which he said "creates new military realities." Grushko suggested that the alliance is quickly "sliding into Cold War schemes," with such actions "directly influencing relations with Russia."Inviting the bloc to select a country whose diplomatic mission will serve as the alliance's representative in Moscow, Grushko emphasized that Russia will continue to support normal contacts with NATO nations on the topic of European security.Frozen TiesGrushko's remarks come in the wake of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's announcement Monday that Moscow would be suspending the operation of NATO's information office in Russia, and the work of its own permanent mission to the alliance, over the bloc's decision to revoke the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian mission to NATO. The bloc expressed "regret" over Russia's decision.On Tuesday, Lavrov accused the Western bloc of "burying" the idea of consultations with Russia by rejecting the idea of urgent consultations in crisis situations. The foreign minister stressed that Moscow has repeatedly proposed to NATO on how to reach agreements on the lines that their militaries should not cross, how close they should come to shared borders. All these proposals by Russia were met with silence, Lavrov said.On Thursday, after Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin confirmed Washington's support for Ukraine's aspirations to join the alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko warned that Kiev's entry into the bloc would be an extremely dangerous step which would force Moscow to react appropriately. Also Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called NATO's military presence in Ukraine a "threat to Russia" and suggested that Austin's visit to Kiev factually constituted "opening the doors for Ukraine to NATO."Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Sweet Little LiesIn 1990, at the end of the Cold War, then-US Secretary of State James Baker gave Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev a verbal commitment not to expand NATO "one inch" eastward beyond the borders of a reunified Germany. In the thirty years since, every one of Moscow's erstwhile Warsaw Pact allies, plus the three former Soviet baltic republics and four republics of the former Yugoslavia ended up joining the bloc.

