Russia Suspends Operation of NATO Information Office in Moscow

NATO previously confirmed that it had revoked the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian mission to the alliance and reduced the number of... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Russia has suspended the operation of NATO's information office in Moscow."In response to NATO's actions, we are suspending the work of our permanent mission in the alliance, including the work of the chief military representative. [It will] probably [be suspended] as of 1 November, or it will take a few more days", Lavrov told a press conference in Moscow.He added that "secondly, we [Russia] are suspending the activities of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow, with the accreditation of its employees due to be revoked from 1 November 2021"."And thirdly, the activities of the NATO information office in Moscow, which was established at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium, are being terminated", Lavrov noted.

vot tak Bye, bye, nato... :-D 2

Boris Jaruselski It was about DAMN TIME TOO! These NATO office stallions, and their loosing fight with REALITY, that NATO is a @#%& DINOSAUR and belongs in the RUBBISH BIN, think their sabre rattling will keep them for extinction! NEWSFLASH: THINK AGAIN! 2

