Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Colin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/russia-suspends-work-of-nato-information-office-in-moscow-lavrov-says-1090006432.html
Russia Suspends Operation of NATO Information Office in Moscow
Russia Suspends Operation of NATO Information Office in Moscow
NATO previously confirmed that it had revoked the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian mission to the alliance and reduced the number of... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T11:39+0000
2021-10-18T12:16+0000
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090007287_0:525:2042:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_6154affac67306a287c68ad168de7e53.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Russia has suspended the operation of NATO's information office in Moscow."In response to NATO's actions, we are suspending the work of our permanent mission in the alliance, including the work of the chief military representative. [It will] probably [be suspended] as of 1 November, or it will take a few more days", Lavrov told a press conference in Moscow.He added that "secondly, we [Russia] are suspending the activities of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow, with the accreditation of its employees due to be revoked from 1 November 2021"."And thirdly, the activities of the NATO information office in Moscow, which was established at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium, are being terminated", Lavrov noted.
Bye, bye, nato... :-D
2
It was about DAMN TIME TOO! These NATO office stallions, and their loosing fight with REALITY, that NATO is a @#%& DINOSAUR and belongs in the RUBBISH BIN, think their sabre rattling will keep them for extinction! NEWSFLASH: THINK AGAIN!
2
4
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090007287_0:255:2043:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_30312fdbe6c70d898f76f9c38bd58a2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato

Russia Suspends Operation of NATO Information Office in Moscow

11:39 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 12:16 GMT 18.10.2021)
© Sputnik / Vladimir TrefilovRussian and NATO flags
Russian and NATO flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
Subscribe
NATO previously confirmed that it had revoked the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian mission to the alliance and reduced the number of accreditations for the Russian Federation to 10.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Russia has suspended the operation of NATO's information office in Moscow.
"In response to NATO's actions, we are suspending the work of our permanent mission in the alliance, including the work of the chief military representative. [It will] probably [be suspended] as of 1 November, or it will take a few more days", Lavrov told a press conference in Moscow.
He added that "secondly, we [Russia] are suspending the activities of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow, with the accreditation of its employees due to be revoked from 1 November 2021".
"And thirdly, the activities of the NATO information office in Moscow, which was established at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium, are being terminated", Lavrov noted.
3600000
Discuss
Popular comments
Bye, bye, nato... :-D
vtvot tak
18 October, 15:04 GMT2
000000
It was about DAMN TIME TOO! These NATO office stallions, and their loosing fight with REALITY, that NATO is a @#%& DINOSAUR and belongs in the RUBBISH BIN, think their sabre rattling will keep them for extinction! NEWSFLASH: THINK AGAIN!
Boris Jaruselski
18 October, 15:05 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMT2021 Stenin Contest Grand Prix Shared by Reporters From Russia and Turkey
12:17 GMT'Stop Trains': Indian Farmers Protest for Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
12:02 GMTColin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications
11:39 GMTRussia Suspends Operation of NATO Information Office in Moscow
11:18 GMTDutch Frisian National Party Boss Reflects on Meeting With Puigdemont, Talks EU, Local Agenda
11:15 GMTFloods in India's Kerala: Rescue Team Finds Bodies of Mother-Son Hugging Each Other in Debris
11:06 GMTChina May Boost Accuracy of Its Hypersonic Weapons Via AI Technology, Report Says
10:40 GMTReady Player One? Facebook to Hire Thousands of Europeans to Help Create a Metaverse
10:31 GMTRegional Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray Reportedly Hit by Airstrikes
10:28 GMTSouth Korea Worried About Japan's Looming Radioactive Water Dump
10:21 GMTMan Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Labour MP Days After Murder of David Amess
09:52 GMTChuck Schumer Suggests Using Sniffer Dogs to Compensate For Potential Staff Shortages at Airports
09:37 GMTUS Allies Look Askance at Biden Administration's Foreign Policy, Report Suggests
09:32 GMTSnowden Criticises Telegram for Not Deleting His Fake Account
09:27 GMTCases of Psychosis on Rise in England Amid COVID Pandemic
09:23 GMTChina Denies Testing Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile, Says It Was Space Vehicle Trial
09:04 GMTFirst String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With Technical Gas
08:51 GMTTen Years After Shalit's Release, Chief Campaigner Talks About Battle to Bring IDF Soldier Back Home
08:22 GMTTorch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens
08:18 GMTDenmark to Built World's Tallest, Most Powerful Wind Turbine