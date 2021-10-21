https://sputniknews.com/20211021/putin-calls-nato-military-presence-in-ukraine-a-real-threat-to-russia-1090108239.html

Putin Calls NATO Military Presence in Ukraine a Real Threat to Russia

Putin Calls NATO Military Presence in Ukraine a Real Threat to Russia

This comes after earlier this week, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that third countries do not have the right to veto Ukraine's accession to NATO... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said that NATO military presence in Ukraine poses a real threat to Russia.Putin also said that the Pentagon chief Austin has effectively paved the way for Ukraine to join the alliance.

