Russia's President Vladimir Putin said that NATO military presence in Ukraine poses a real threat to Russia.Putin also said that the Pentagon chief Austin has effectively paved the way for Ukraine to join the alliance.
Putin Calls NATO Military Presence in Ukraine a Real Threat to Russia
This comes after earlier this week, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that third countries do not have the right to veto Ukraine's accession to NATO, adding that Washington supports Kiev in its aspirations.
