Sergei Lavrov: NATO 'Buried' Idea of Consultations With Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that it was NATO, who "buried" the idea of consultations with Moscow. He added that the Kremlin and the western alliance hadn't had exchanges for a long time ahead of Russia deciding to pull the plug on bilateral communications on 18 October.Lavrov went on to blast the West's reaction to the announcement about the termination of the bilateral contact format, calling it an attempt to shift the blame and a sign of lacking "diplomatic culture". The minister further stated that if NATO wants to mend these bilateral ties, it should make the first step.
Russia previously announced the suspension of operations of its permanent mission in NATO, as well as the activities of the alliance's military liaison mission and NATO information office in Moscow.
"Yes, our position stems from the fact that we never initiated the deterioration of relations – neither with NATO, nor with the European Union, nor with any country from the Western hemisphere or any other region".