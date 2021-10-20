Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/lavrov-daesh-and-al-qaeda-are-trying-to-take-advantage-of-instability-in-afghanistan---1090062746.html
Lavrov: Daesh and al-Qaeda are Trying to Take Advantage of Instability in Afghanistan
The situation in Afghanistan following the change of power in Kabul on 15 August remains unstable and terrorist groups, namely Daesh* and al-Qaeda*, are trying to use that to their advantage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated during a "Moscow format" meeting.The foreign minister suggested that among the main causes of the existing instability are humanitarian problems, socio-economic and financial issues, as well as the lack of international recognition of the new authorities in Kabul. Lavrov noted that at the moment, there is no alternative to the current balance of power in Afghanistan, which was established on 15 August, when the country's president, Ashraf Ghani, fled and the Taliban* seized Kabul.Situation in Afghanistan After Taliban TakeoverSo far, no foreign nation has officially recognised the new Afghan authorities, including Russia, although many maintain de facto contact with them. The new deputy of the Afghan government, Abdul Salam Hanafi, led the Taliban delegation, which arrived in Russia for a "Moscow format" meeting. The latter was attended by ten other regional powers and was dedicated to nascent regional issues in light of the change of power in Afghanistan.The parties to the talks also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the prospects of forming an inclusive government there - right now, the temporary Afghan government is formed exclusively by members of the Taliban.In September and October, Afghanistan was rocked by a series of bomb attacks, with the biggest taking place at a Shia mosque in Kunduz Province, where a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device. The Kunduz bombing took the lives of over 50 people, with some estimates suggesting that the death toll may have hit 100. Daesh in Khorasan Province (Daesh-K)* has taken responsibility for some of these attacks, including the one in Kunduz Province.*The Taliban, Daesh (also known as ISIS or IS), and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries
afghanistan
afghanistan, russia, asia & pacific

09:13 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 20.10.2021)
Representatives of the new Afghan government from the Taliban* movement have arrived in Moscow along with delegates from ten other regional powers for consultations. The Kremlin namely discussed the issue of the possible use of Afghan territory as a base for attacks on other countries, especially its neighbours, with Kabul.
The situation in Afghanistan following the change of power in Kabul on 15 August remains unstable and terrorist groups, namely Daesh* and al-Qaeda*, are trying to use that to their advantage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated during a "Moscow format" meeting.
"[These terrorist organisations] are once again trying to raise their heads making daring and bloody forays in various parts of [Afghanistan]".
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference following a meeting in Moscow with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdel Latyf bin Rashid Az-Zayani. - Sputnik International
Sergei Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister
The foreign minister suggested that among the main causes of the existing instability are humanitarian problems, socio-economic and financial issues, as well as the lack of international recognition of the new authorities in Kabul. Lavrov noted that at the moment, there is no alternative to the current balance of power in Afghanistan, which was established on 15 August, when the country's president, Ashraf Ghani, fled and the Taliban* seized Kabul.

Situation in Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover

So far, no foreign nation has officially recognised the new Afghan authorities, including Russia, although many maintain de facto contact with them. The new deputy of the Afghan government, Abdul Salam Hanafi, led the Taliban delegation, which arrived in Russia for a "Moscow format" meeting. The latter was attended by ten other regional powers and was dedicated to nascent regional issues in light of the change of power in Afghanistan.
The parties to the talks also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the prospects of forming an inclusive government there - right now, the temporary Afghan government is formed exclusively by members of the Taliban.
In September and October, Afghanistan was rocked by a series of bomb attacks, with the biggest taking place at a Shia mosque in Kunduz Province, where a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device. The Kunduz bombing took the lives of over 50 people, with some estimates suggesting that the death toll may have hit 100. Daesh in Khorasan Province (Daesh-K)* has taken responsibility for some of these attacks, including the one in Kunduz Province.
*The Taliban, Daesh (also known as ISIS or IS), and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries
