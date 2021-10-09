https://sputniknews.com/20211009/taliban-and-us-to-discuss-sanctions-inclusive-govt-formation-in-doha-over-weekend-source-says-1089789937.html

Taliban and US to Discuss Sanctions, Inclusive Gov't Formation in Doha Over Weekend, Source Says

Taliban and US to Discuss Sanctions, Inclusive Gov't Formation in Doha Over Weekend, Source Says

KABUL (Sputnik) - The agenda of the upcoming talks between the Taliban* and a US delegation in Qatar's Doha will include sanctions, reopening of the US Embassy... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-09T09:32+0000

2021-10-09T09:32+0000

2021-10-09T09:32+0000

afghanistan

doha

us

afghanistan

asia-pacific

qatar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083568381_0:127:3189:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_afa0d3d0f222732be5eb050af62eda37.jpg

This will mark the first high-level contact between the sides since the Taliban takeover in mid-August.The delegations from the US and the Taliban are expected to meet in the Qatari capital this weekend to discuss Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two White House officials. The US delegation will be made up of officials from the Department of State and the US intelligence community.The movement seized control of Afghanistan in August, amid the ongoing US troop withdrawal. The last province to resist the militants, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September. Later, the Taliban announced its interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who was foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule.* Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries

doha

afghanistan

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

doha, us, afghanistan, asia-pacific, qatar