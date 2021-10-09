Registration was successful!
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban and US to Discuss Sanctions, Inclusive Gov't Formation in Doha Over Weekend, Source Says
KABUL (Sputnik) - The agenda of the upcoming talks between the Taliban* and a US delegation in Qatar's Doha will include sanctions, reopening of the US Embassy... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
This will mark the first high-level contact between the sides since the Taliban takeover in mid-August.The delegations from the US and the Taliban are expected to meet in the Qatari capital this weekend to discuss Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two White House officials. The US delegation will be made up of officials from the Department of State and the US intelligence community.
Taliban and US to Discuss Sanctions, Inclusive Gov't Formation in Doha Over Weekend, Source Says

09:32 GMT 09.10.2021
© REUTERS / Ibrahem AlomariFILE PHOTO: Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar September 12, 2020.
FILE PHOTO: Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar September 12, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© REUTERS / Ibrahem Alomari
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) - The agenda of the upcoming talks between the Taliban* and a US delegation in Qatar's Doha will include sanctions, reopening of the US Embassy in Kabul and the formation of an inclusive government, a source in the radical group told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The reopening of the US embassy, lifting sanctions and forming an inclusive government will be on the agenda", the Taliban source said.

This will mark the first high-level contact between the sides since the Taliban takeover in mid-August.
The delegations from the US and the Taliban are expected to meet in the Qatari capital this weekend to discuss Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two White House officials. The US delegation will be made up of officials from the Department of State and the US intelligence community.
The movement seized control of Afghanistan in August, amid the ongoing US troop withdrawal. The last province to resist the militants, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September. Later, the Taliban announced its interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who was foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule.
* Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
