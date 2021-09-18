Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Car Bomb Explosion in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 3, Injures 18, Reports Say
© AFP 2021 / -Taliban fighters sit on a vehicle along the street in Jalalabad province on August 15, 2021.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three people died and another 18 were injured as a result of the explosion of a car bomb in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province, the Shamshad News channel reported on Saturday, citing a source.
At the same time, the provincial Office of Information and Culture reported that no one was injured in the explosion.
Earlier on Sunday, two explosions struck the capital of Afghanistan. The first explosion occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of District 13 in western Kabul, leaving several people injured. The second one went off in Irfani Harrgoti in the same district.
جزییات ابتدایی چند انفجار در ننگرهار:— Aamaj News (@AamajN) September 18, 2021
گزارش های ابتدایی میرساند که امروز در نتیجه چند انفجار در شهر جلالآباد، ۳ تن کشته شده و ۲۱ تن دیگر زخم برداشتهاند.
همچنان تصاویر به دست آمده از این رویداد نشان میدهد که هدف این حمله یک رنجر طالبان بوده است.#آماج_نیوز pic.twitter.com/N4F63Y7SZq
The Taliban* intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces this summer and entered Kabul on 15 August. On 31 August, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan.
On 7 September, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
* The Taliban is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries