Multiple Afghan Civilians Killed in Explosion Near Kabul Mosque, Taliban Says

A bomb went off near the entrance to the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial ceremony was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, and killed several people, the movement announced on Sunday.It remains unclear how many people died in the blast. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.The situation in the country remains tense, with the Daesh* terrorist group staging deadly attacks across Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power.The Taliban movement boosted its offensive earlier this year amid the US troop withdrawal, as Washington decided to end its military campaign after almost 20 years. In August, the militants seized Kabul, prompting mass evacuations from the capital, while the last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance in Panjshir Province fell on 6 September.*The Taliban and Daesh-K (ISIS-K) are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other states
The blast hit the Afghan capital as the Taliban* was holding the first mass rally outside the city to celebrate their victory in the nearly 20-year war.
