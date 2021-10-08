Registration was successful!
Up to 100 People Killed in Shia Mosque Explosion in Northern Afghanistan - Report
Up to 100 People Killed in Shia Mosque Explosion in Northern Afghanistan - Report
KABUL (Sputnik) - A blast hit a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province on Friday, an eyewitness told Sputnik. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
Around 100 people died in the blast, according to the Aamaj News Agency.According to reports, the attack took place at about 13:30 local time; a large crowd of people had gathered for Friday prayers. According to preliminary data, the suicide bomber detonated an explosive device while inside a religious building.Iran International senior correspondent Tajuden Soroush tweeted that than 100 people had been killed and more than 200 were injured.According to the eyewitness, several people were taken to a hospital.Earlier, an explosion occurred near the Eid Gah mosque in Kabul. 12 people were killed in the blast, while 32 were injured. Three people have been arrested in connection with the attack.In mid-August the Taliban* entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
God be good to them.
asia & pacific, afghanistan

Up to 100 People Killed in Shia Mosque Explosion in Northern Afghanistan - Report

10:03 GMT 08.10.2021 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 08.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Musadeq SadeqAfghan ambulance. (File)
Afghan ambulance. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© AP Photo / Musadeq Sadeq
Being updated
KABUL (Sputnik) - A blast hit a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province on Friday, an eyewitness told Sputnik.
Around 100 people died in the blast, according to the Aamaj News Agency.
According to reports, the attack took place at about 13:30 local time; a large crowd of people had gathered for Friday prayers. According to preliminary data, the suicide bomber detonated an explosive device while inside a religious building.
Iran International senior correspondent Tajuden Soroush tweeted that than 100 people had been killed and more than 200 were injured.
According to the eyewitness, several people were taken to a hospital.
Earlier, an explosion occurred near the Eid Gah mosque in Kabul. 12 people were killed in the blast, while 32 were injured. Three people have been arrested in connection with the attack.
In mid-August the Taliban* entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September.
As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
Popular comments
God be good to them.
Charlie McD
8 October, 13:34 GMT
