https://sputniknews.com/20211008/blast-hits-shia-mosque-in-northern-afghanistan-several-people-injured-eyewitnesses-say-1089763580.html

Up to 100 People Killed in Shia Mosque Explosion in Northern Afghanistan - Report

Up to 100 People Killed in Shia Mosque Explosion in Northern Afghanistan - Report

KABUL (Sputnik) - A blast hit a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province on Friday, an eyewitness told Sputnik. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T10:03+0000

2021-10-08T10:03+0000

2021-10-08T10:37+0000

asia & pacific

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105715/05/1057150579_0:138:2132:1337_1920x0_80_0_0_d183e2c0e0bc45a88997cc84bb8448f0.jpg

Around 100 people died in the blast, according to the Aamaj News Agency.According to reports, the attack took place at about 13:30 local time; a large crowd of people had gathered for Friday prayers. According to preliminary data, the suicide bomber detonated an explosive device while inside a religious building.Iran International senior correspondent Tajuden Soroush tweeted that than 100 people had been killed and more than 200 were injured.According to the eyewitness, several people were taken to a hospital.Earlier, an explosion occurred near the Eid Gah mosque in Kabul. 12 people were killed in the blast, while 32 were injured. Three people have been arrested in connection with the attack.In mid-August the Taliban* entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

Charlie McD God be good to them.

1

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, afghanistan