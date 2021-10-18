Registration was successful!
LIVE: Torch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/china-denies-testing-hypersonic-missile-says-it-was-space-vehicle-trial-1090001837.html
China Denies Testing Hypersonic Missile, Says It Was Space Vehicle Trial
China Denies Testing Hypersonic Missile, Says It Was Space Vehicle Trial
The Financial Times earlier reported that the test of the alleged hypersonic glider vehicle by China this summer "caught the US government by surprise" as it...
China did not carry out a hypersonic weapons test in July, but instead carried out a trial of a spacecraft, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has stated.
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
China Denies Testing Hypersonic Missile, Says It Was Space Vehicle Trial

09:23 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 18.10.2021)
The Financial Times earlier reported that the test of the alleged hypersonic glider vehicle by China this summer "caught the US government by surprise" as it purportedly demonstrated the great progress achieved by Beijing in this area.
China did not carry out a hypersonic weapons test in July, but instead carried out a trial of a spacecraft, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has stated.
