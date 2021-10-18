Registration was successful!
China Denies Testing Hypersonic Missile, Says It Was Space Vehicle Trial
China Denies Testing Hypersonic Missile, Says It Was Space Vehicle Trial
The Financial Times earlier reported that the test of the alleged hypersonic glider vehicle by China this summer "caught the US government by surprise"
China did not carry out a hypersonic weapons test in July, but instead carried out a trial of a spacecraft, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has stated.
China Denies Testing Hypersonic Missile, Says It Was Space Vehicle Trial 09:23 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 18.10.2021) Being updated
The Financial Times earlier reported that the test of the alleged hypersonic glider vehicle by China this summer "caught the US government by surprise" as it purportedly demonstrated the great progress achieved by Beijing in this area.
China did not carry out a hypersonic weapons test in July, but instead carried out a trial of a spacecraft, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has stated.