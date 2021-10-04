https://sputniknews.com/20211004/russian-military-successfully-test-fired-zircon-hypersonic-missile-from-nuclear-submarine-1089639235.html

Russian Military Successfully Test-Fires Zircon Hypersonic Missile From Nuclear Submarine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Navy has successfully test-fired a Zircon hypersonic missile from a nuclear submarine at a conditional target in the Barents... 04.10.2021

"The Russian Navy carried out the first tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile from the nuclear submarine Severodvinsk. The missile was test-fired at a conditional sea target in the Barents Sea", the ministry said in a statement.Objective control data shows that the missile hit its target."The test-firing of the Zircon missile from the nuclear submarine was recognised [as] successful", the Russian Defence Ministry added.

