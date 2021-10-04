Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/russian-military-successfully-test-fired-zircon-hypersonic-missile-from-nuclear-submarine-1089639235.html
Russian Military Successfully Test-Fires Zircon Hypersonic Missile From Nuclear Submarine
Russian Military Successfully Test-Fires Zircon Hypersonic Missile From Nuclear Submarine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Navy has successfully test-fired a Zircon hypersonic missile from a nuclear submarine at a conditional target in the Barents... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T06:06+0000
2021-10-04T06:44+0000
russian navy
military & intelligence
news
zircon hypersonic cruise missile
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083416050_0:22:1290:748_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e44763f691584627af031e6d31806d.jpg
"The Russian Navy carried out the first tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile from the nuclear submarine Severodvinsk. The missile was test-fired at a conditional sea target in the Barents Sea", the ministry said in a statement.Objective control data shows that the missile hit its target."The test-firing of the Zircon missile from the nuclear submarine was recognised [as] successful", the Russian Defence Ministry added.
https://sputniknews.com/20210720/video-russian-frigate-admiral-gorshkov-launches-zircon-hypersonic-anti-ship-missile-in-latest-test-1083417493.html
Bravo Russia, well done.
4
That amazing Fireball that the Enemy sees 20 seconds before Obliteration !!
0
3
Russian Military Successfully Test-Fires Zircon Hypersonic Missile From Nuclear Submarine

06:06 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 06:44 GMT 04.10.2021)
Test firing of a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile from the Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov frigate from the White Sea at a coastal target located at the Chizha training ground in the Arkhangelsk Region.
© Sputnik / Press service of the RF Ministry of Defense
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Navy has successfully test-fired a Zircon hypersonic missile from a nuclear submarine at a conditional target in the Barents Sea, the Defence Ministry said on 4 October.
"The Russian Navy carried out the first tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile from the nuclear submarine Severodvinsk. The missile was test-fired at a conditional sea target in the Barents Sea", the ministry said in a statement.
Objective control data shows that the missile hit its target.
Фрегат Адмирал Горшков успешно произвёл выстрел гиперзвуковой ракетой Циркон - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2021
Video: Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Launches Zircon Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile in Latest Test
20 July, 00:22 GMT
"The test-firing of the Zircon missile from the nuclear submarine was recognised [as] successful", the Russian Defence Ministry added.
Popular comments
Bravo Russia, well done.
TruePatriot
4 October, 09:31 GMT
That amazing Fireball that the Enemy sees 20 seconds before Obliteration !!
WhatTheFishIsThis
4 October, 09:49 GMT
