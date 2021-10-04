Russian Military Successfully Test-Fires Zircon Hypersonic Missile From Nuclear Submarine

"The Russian Navy carried out the first tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile from the nuclear submarine Severodvinsk. The missile was test-fired at a conditional sea target in the Barents Sea", the ministry said in a statement.Objective control data shows that the missile hit its target."The test-firing of the Zircon missile from the nuclear submarine was recognised [as] successful", the Russian Defence Ministry added.
