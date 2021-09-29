https://sputniknews.com/20210929/uk-petrol-crisis-may-last-a-month-despite-tentative-signs-of-improvement-claim-industry-sources-1089504022.html

UK Petrol Crisis May Last a Month Despite ‘Tentative’ Signs of Improvement, Claim Industry Sources

UK Petrol Crisis May Last a Month Despite ‘Tentative’ Signs of Improvement, Claim Industry Sources

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that the fuel crisis in the UK was “stabilising” as he made his first public comments after days of chaos, queues and... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-29T05:43+0000

2021-09-29T05:43+0000

2021-09-29T06:23+0000

uk fuel crisis

boris johnson

britain

fuel

petrol

ben wallace

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089505856_0:142:3137:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_2f118d85e1a46edf4e1a588ac2a5fea3.jpg

Despite the UK government’s measures to deal with the shortfall of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers, petrol stations are likely to face supply disruption for up to a month, industry figures cited by The Times have warned. Acknowledging that “tentative” signs of improvement are visible, insiders cited by the outlet claim it may require weeks to restock forecourts, even if the panic buying subsides. BP plc, the British multinational oil and gas company, is expected to take at least a month to tackle supply disruptions, added the sources. As some insiders have been quoted as saying it was “still too early to call” whether the fuel situation would continue improving, others hesitated to say that an end to the crisis was visible. Gordon Balmer, Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) Executive Director, has underscored that there are “early signs that the crisis at pumps is ending”. ‘Tentative’ Signs of Improvement Prime Minister Boris Johnson made his first official comments on the fuel crisis gripping the country on Tuesday, as he sought to allay fears by insisting the situation was “stabilising” after days of chaos at petrol stations. Insisting that supplies were coming back to forecourts, the prime minister said he understood the frustration felt by motorists who have been panic buying fuel, but urged them to go about their business "in the normal way".“We now are starting to see the situation improve; we’re hearing from (the) industry that supplies are coming back on to the forecourt in the normal way,” said the Prime Minister. According to Johnson, a “slightly misleading” account of the shortages of HGV drivers had triggered an “understandable surge in public demand”. Earlier, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also sought to allay concerns, saying that the pressure on petrol stations was beginning to ease. The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents around 5,500 independent forecourts across the UK, similarly emphasised there were “early signs” that the crisis was ending. While late last week it stated that 50%-90% of its members had reported running dry, on Tuesday the organisation said the figure had fallen to 37%. The PRA chairman Brian Madderson said that while demand was down from the “extreme” levels seen at the weekend, it was still “well above the norm”. The shortage of about 90,000 heavy goods vehicle drivers is believed to affect supplies of a number of goods, despite sources dismissing fears of supermarkets shelves running bare. They have acknowledged, however, that the number of different brand products available may be limited. Emergency Measures Downing Street has put in place an array of emergency measures to deal with the crisis, as government ministers and oil companies, such as Shell, ExxonMobil and Greenergy have pointed to "temporary spikes in customer demand - not a national shortage of fuel".Ministers have issued a total of 10,500 temporary visas for lorry drivers and poultry workers to last up until Christmas. After Brexit, many European drivers went back to their home countries because of the additional border red tape, with the COVID-19 pandemic also triggering unexpected changes, forcing more foreign drivers to leave the UK. There has also been a reported backlog in HGV driver tests due to the pandemic. They have also suspended some competition rules for the fuel delivery industry to facilitate information-sharing by companies and prioritisation of parts of the country most at need. The army is being placed on standby to drive tankers if required.The official request on that score was made on Monday and approved by the Ministry of Defence late on Tuesday. While soldiers are not yet being deployed, the measure means that military personnel can begin specialist training to learn how to drive fuel tankers. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that up to 300 troops will be available for deployment if required. According to cited sources, 150 drivers and 150 drivers' mates could be employed under Operation Escalin. 'Half-Baked' Response The measures come as the UK Prime Minister was accused of a 'half-baked' response to the fuel crisis. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer slammed the government for reducing the country to “chaos” and said the haulage industry was “beyond frustrated” at the pronounced absence of any clear plan to alleviate the problems.Starmer backed a proposal put forward by the Liberal Democrats and British Medical Association on Monday for key workers to be granted priority access to fuel. Tobias Ellwood, chair of Parliament's Defence Committee, was cited as suggesting that the army be immediately mobilised, not just put on standby, to “regain public confidence” and stop the fuel crisis.

britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

boris johnson, britain, fuel, petrol, ben wallace, uk