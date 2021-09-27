Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Israeli PM Bennett Accuses Iran of Seeking to Dominate Mideast 'Under a Nuclear Umbrella'

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
UK Fuel Crisis
Fuel prices in the UK rose sharply in the end of the summer, creating a risk supply chain disruptions. The situation was aggravated by Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, due to which the number of truck drivers, including fuel tankers, has decreased.
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/royal-dutch-shell-reports-shortage-of-some-fuel-grades-in-uk-sites-1089446537.html
Royal Dutch Shell Reports Shortage of Some Fuel Grades in UK Sites
Royal Dutch Shell Reports Shortage of Some Fuel Grades in UK Sites
British drivers may witness larger queues at fuel stations, while energy companies continue adapting to the rising demand caused in part by panic buying. 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T12:48+0000
2021-09-27T12:48+0000
royal dutch shell
uk fuel crisis
fuel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089446981_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f764e38d3639c012365824ef38c28d8b.jpg
Royal Dutch Shell has witnessed a rise in demand at some of its pump sites in Britain since Friday, as many rushed to fill up their tanks in the past few days. The buyers' behaviour has been caused by the ongoing fuel shortage crisis, triggered by the dropping number of lorry drivers available for work in the UK. "We are working hard to ensure supplies for customers. Since Friday we have been seeing a higher than normal demand across our network which is resulting in some sites running low on some grades. We are replenishing these as quickly as we are able to."While the panic buying behaviour has been recorded at fuel stations across the country, the government dismissed the idea that there was a supply crisis. The spokesperson for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that Britain has ample fuel stocks and urged the public to return to normal buying. Drivers have been forming lines to fill up their car tanks in the last few days, with many afraid that petrol stations will run out and shut down. The UK fuel supply is in distress due to a combination of factors, such as exodus of foreign workers as a result of Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and the aging workforce. Downing Street reassured the public that it is doing everything it can to keep stations across Britain open.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089446981_220:0:1920:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_48c4fbc3a0fbbd35722310b3226aa4f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
royal dutch shell, fuel

Royal Dutch Shell Reports Shortage of Some Fuel Grades in UK Sites

12:48 GMT 27.09.2021
© Photo : PixabayPetrol station pump
Petrol station pump - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
British drivers may witness larger queues at fuel stations, while energy companies continue adapting to the rising demand caused in part by panic buying.
Royal Dutch Shell has witnessed a rise in demand at some of its pump sites in Britain since Friday, as many rushed to fill up their tanks in the past few days. The buyers' behaviour has been caused by the ongoing fuel shortage crisis, triggered by the dropping number of lorry drivers available for work in the UK.

"We are adapting our delivery schedules to ensure sufficient supplies for our customers," a Shell spokesperson said, adding that rising demand "may in some instances result in larger queues."

"We are working hard to ensure supplies for customers. Since Friday we have been seeing a higher than normal demand across our network which is resulting in some sites running low on some grades. We are replenishing these as quickly as we are able to."
While the panic buying behaviour has been recorded at fuel stations across the country, the government dismissed the idea that there was a supply crisis. The spokesperson for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that Britain has ample fuel stocks and urged the public to return to normal buying.
Drivers have been forming lines to fill up their car tanks in the last few days, with many afraid that petrol stations will run out and shut down.
The UK fuel supply is in distress due to a combination of factors, such as exodus of foreign workers as a result of Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and the aging workforce.
Downing Street reassured the public that it is doing everything it can to keep stations across Britain open.
"What we are doing as a responsible government (is) taking the preparatory steps necessary should any further measures be needed," Johnson's spokesperson said on Monday.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:23 GMTTurkish Cypriot President Says UN Recognition of Northern Cyprus 'Not There Yet,' Unrealistic Now
13:19 GMTIsraeli PM Bennett Accuses Iran of Seeking to Dominate Mideast 'Under a Nuclear Umbrella'
13:16 GMTUkrainian Cabinet Dissolves Naftogaz Supervisory Board, Temporarily Takes Over, Reports Say
13:06 GMTWorld Tourism Day: Workations & Short Getaways Are Top Travel Trends Amid Pandemic
13:03 GMTMoscow Warns Possible Expansion of NATO Infrastructure in Ukraine Would Violate Russia’s ‘Red Lines’
12:48 GMTRoyal Dutch Shell Reports Shortage of Some Fuel Grades in UK Sites
12:42 GMTRussia's Gazprom, Hungary Sign 15-Year Contract for Gas Supplies
12:39 GMTPentagon Urged to Commit to 'Consistent’ Probing of 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'
12:26 GMTMacron Files Legal Complaint After Being Photographed in Swimsuit - Report
12:10 GMT'Odd Bunch': Man Utd Doesn't 'Play Well Enough as Team' to Win Premier League, Pundit Warns
12:03 GMTProbe Into Beirut Port Blast Suspended as Lawsuit Filed Against Judge, Report Says
11:50 GMTAustralia's New South Wales to Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Starting October
11:39 GMTUnions Boss: Europe's Drivers Don't Want to Return to UK & Help Country 'Get out of the Sh*t'
11:37 GMTOver 60% of Germans Want Laschet's Resignation as CDU Leader After Party's Defeat, Poll Shows
11:31 GMTAngelina Jolie, The Weeknd Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Seen Going Out in Los Angeles
11:14 GMTAfghanistan's Banking System Might Collapse 'Any Day Now' Over Lack of Cash, Watchdog Warns
11:03 GMTUS Navy Says Bahrain Has Agreed to Join Its New Drone and AI-Powered Persian Gulf Task Force
10:58 GMTCOVID Lockdowns Have Led to Giant Rats Emerging From UK Toilets, Expert Says
10:58 GMTWATCH 'Egg' Get Thrown at French President Macron
10:48 GMTWho Are the Candidates to Take Over as German Chancellor From Angela Merkel?