Royal Dutch Shell Reports Shortage of Some Fuel Grades in UK Sites

British drivers may witness larger queues at fuel stations, while energy companies continue adapting to the rising demand caused in part by panic buying. 27.09.2021, Sputnik International

Royal Dutch Shell has witnessed a rise in demand at some of its pump sites in Britain since Friday, as many rushed to fill up their tanks in the past few days. The buyers' behaviour has been caused by the ongoing fuel shortage crisis, triggered by the dropping number of lorry drivers available for work in the UK. "We are working hard to ensure supplies for customers. Since Friday we have been seeing a higher than normal demand across our network which is resulting in some sites running low on some grades. We are replenishing these as quickly as we are able to."While the panic buying behaviour has been recorded at fuel stations across the country, the government dismissed the idea that there was a supply crisis. The spokesperson for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that Britain has ample fuel stocks and urged the public to return to normal buying. Drivers have been forming lines to fill up their car tanks in the last few days, with many afraid that petrol stations will run out and shut down. The UK fuel supply is in distress due to a combination of factors, such as exodus of foreign workers as a result of Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and the aging workforce. Downing Street reassured the public that it is doing everything it can to keep stations across Britain open.

