Free For All! Enraged Moped Drivers Fight in London Amid Lack of Fuel - Video

Moped drivers started a fight at a BP petrol station in Camden, North London, amid fuel shortages, The Sun has reported. One driver ran and jump-kicked another, trying to use his crash helmet to hit the other. They were swiftly separated, but tensions continue to grow among British drivers.This is not the first such incident over the past few days, since drivers are becoming nervous amid filling station closures and the shrinking amount of fuel in the country. British tabloids previously reported that four men (two sets of fathers and sons) attacked each other in Essex.Britons have to wait in queues at petrol stations amid the fuel shortages, caused by a serious recruitment crisis in the heavy goods vehicle sector. According to industry bodies, there is a shortfall of about 100,000 qualified lorry drivers in the UK due to the pandemic and Brexit issues.
