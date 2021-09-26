Registration was successful!
Free For All! Enraged Moped Drivers Fight in London Amid Lack of Fuel - Video
Free For All! Enraged Moped Drivers Fight in London Amid Lack of Fuel - Video
Britain has faced a fuel crisis over the past several weeks due to the lack of licensed lorry drivers in the country. BP announced it only had "two-thirds of... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
london
fight
fuel
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089361255_0:0:3003:1690_1920x0_80_0_0_5cd9307fc92598dda6fea842a3215ab6.jpg
Moped drivers started a fight at a BP petrol station in Camden, North London, amid fuel shortages, The Sun has reported. One driver ran and jump-kicked another, trying to use his crash helmet to hit the other. They were swiftly separated, but tensions continue to grow among British drivers.This is not the first such incident over the past few days, since drivers are becoming nervous amid filling station closures and the shrinking amount of fuel in the country. British tabloids previously reported that four men (two sets of fathers and sons) attacked each other in Essex.Britons have to wait in queues at petrol stations amid the fuel shortages, caused by a serious recruitment crisis in the heavy goods vehicle sector. According to industry bodies, there is a shortfall of about 100,000 qualified lorry drivers in the UK due to the pandemic and Brexit issues.
london
london, fight, fuel, uk

Free For All! Enraged Moped Drivers Fight in London Amid Lack of Fuel - Video

18:47 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERSUK petrol pump is out of action
UK petrol pump is out of action - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Britain has faced a fuel crisis over the past several weeks due to the lack of licensed lorry drivers in the country. BP announced it only had "two-thirds of normal forecourt stock levels required for smooth operations" and temporarily closed some sites across the country.
Moped drivers started a fight at a BP petrol station in Camden, North London, amid fuel shortages, The Sun has reported. One driver ran and jump-kicked another, trying to use his crash helmet to hit the other. They were swiftly separated, but tensions continue to grow among British drivers.
This is not the first such incident over the past few days, since drivers are becoming nervous amid filling station closures and the shrinking amount of fuel in the country. British tabloids previously reported that four men (two sets of fathers and sons) attacked each other in Essex.
Britons have to wait in queues at petrol stations amid the fuel shortages, caused by a serious recruitment crisis in the heavy goods vehicle sector. According to industry bodies, there is a shortfall of about 100,000 qualified lorry drivers in the UK due to the pandemic and Brexit issues.
