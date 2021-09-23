Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

BP Says It's Temporarily Closed Some UK Sites Due to Lack of Diesel, Unleaded Supply Problems
BP Says It's Temporarily Closed Some UK Sites Due to Lack of Diesel, Unleaded Supply Problems
According to a statement from BP, it has to "temporarily" close some of its 1,200 branded petrol stations in Britain due to the "industry-wide driver shortages across the UK".As a result, most BP gas stations in the UK will not be restocked for one-and-a-half days a week. However, the stations on motorways will be prioritised and restocked as usual.The heavy goods vehicle sector has been facing serious problems with recruitment, caused by the pandemic and Brexit issues. Per industry bodies, there is a shortfall of about 100,000 qualified lorry drivers in the country.Other sectors were also affected by the lack of drivers: supermarket chain Tesco warned that the country may face panic buying right before Christmas amid shortages of some products and urged the government to find a swift solution to the problem, even asking the authorities to temporarily waive visa restrictions and encourage workers from abroad.
Doubt it is a driver shortage. More likely it is an oil shortage as now eager to fight Arabs don't want to sell what they stole. Oops, guess you shouldn't have sold the Arabs technology and all those weapons.
BP Says It's Temporarily Closed Some UK Sites Due to Lack of Diesel, Unleaded Supply Problems

13:07 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 13:38 GMT 23.09.2021)
BP's Head of Retail Hanna Hofer stated that the corporation has "two-thirds of normal forecourt stock levels required for smooth operations", adding that the amount is "declining rapidly".
According to a statement from BP, it has to "temporarily" close some of its 1,200 branded petrol stations in Britain due to the "industry-wide driver shortages across the UK".

"We are experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades... We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries", the company noted.

As a result, most BP gas stations in the UK will not be restocked for one-and-a-half days a week. However, the stations on motorways will be prioritised and restocked as usual.
The heavy goods vehicle sector has been facing serious problems with recruitment, caused by the pandemic and Brexit issues. Per industry bodies, there is a shortfall of about 100,000 qualified lorry drivers in the country.
Other sectors were also affected by the lack of drivers: supermarket chain Tesco warned that the country may face panic buying right before Christmas amid shortages of some products and urged the government to find a swift solution to the problem, even asking the authorities to temporarily waive visa restrictions and encourage workers from abroad.
Doubt it is a driver shortage. More likely it is an oil shortage as now eager to fight Arabs don't want to sell what they stole. Oops, guess you shouldn't have sold the Arabs technology and all those weapons.
