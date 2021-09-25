Panic, Endless Queues, Blocked Roads: UK Plunges Into Chaos Due to Petrol Crisis – Videos, Photos
The turmoil started after oil and gas company BP announced that it had closed some of its petrol stations across the country. The government was quick to issue a statement to "carry on as normal", but the plea fell on deaf ears, as motorists rushed in a desperate bid to stock up on petrol.
This queue at a South London petrol station goes back over a mile causing gridlock. I walked for 20 minutes and didnot start at the end.— Paolo Alessandro 🏳️🌈 (@PaoloIskandar64) September 25, 2021
Can’t believe the selfishness of some people. I watched this guy in #Maidstone fill TWELVE Jerry cans #unnecessary #petrolshortage pic.twitter.com/Bfxi21BPKq— Tannice (@Tannice_) September 24, 2021
The absolute state of this country #BrexitHasFailed 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/vXDatnW6cL— Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) September 24, 2021
Well the sign said no jerry cans 😱 pic.twitter.com/OzdfV0cEWs— Martin Collins (@MartinCollinsx) September 24, 2021
The more people started stockpiling fuel, the longer the queues became.
Long queues at petrol stations and majority petrol stations has no fuel.— 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@KaliwalYam) September 25, 2021
Why is there no petrol left anywhere.
Avoid the inside lanes on the Eastern Road in Pompey today. Petrol queues are snarling up the traffic. 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/PcwmvvEWhz— Chris King (@Chopski) September 25, 2021
Endless lines were reported in different parts of England and Wales.
Queues at every petrol station in Wales 😡 #BrexitShambles #BrexitReality pic.twitter.com/roazT9eTr9— Mari Evans FBPE #rejoin 🎪 (@ma66ri) September 24, 2021
Crazy petrol queues in Leicester 😂 pic.twitter.com/bFg49QIHhN— Jonny Mac (@jonnymac103) September 25, 2021
Some drivers who were happy to find a fuel station without queues were disappointed to learn that it had already run out of petrol.
Panic buying creating shortages. It’s COVID bog-roll all over again. 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/TKECm8yVTf— #M 🏴 (@BarrowBoyPics) September 24, 2021
No queues at the petrol station here, because there's no petrol. pic.twitter.com/W0ajJeQ77d— Martinh1 (@Martinh119) September 24, 2021
Massive queues ground parts of the country to a standstill.
Petrol queues across #Harrow cause problems for public transport and emergency services. Read more 👉 https://t.co/ZeITgP9P6F pic.twitter.com/7teQmOK94p— Harrow Online (@harrowonline) September 25, 2021
Raymond Cohen, who recently got sick, told the Daily Mail that he had missed a doctor’s appointment because the road was completely blocked by vehicles standing in line to petrol stations.
In some parts of the country, police had to be called in order to manage queues and prevent the blockage of roads.
Police have been helping manage the queues for the Shell garage in Newport after the BP garage in the town ran out of fuel.— Shropshire Star (@ShropshireStar) September 25, 2021
A temporary visa scheme is expected to be announced this weekend to ease the lorry driver shortage.
Panic buying led to petrol stations setting limits on the amount of fuel one can buy.
Yep!! £30 max fuel limit!— Montypocket69(The Hobbit) (@MontagueTerrie) September 25, 2021
In some cases, individuals couldn’t keep their emotions under control…
Our village service station late last night! The other nearest petrol station is closed. Queues through our village all day. 2 days ago, a supply issue did exist, but life continued as normal. What’s changed… the media seeking sensational headlines! That’s what! #fuelshortages pic.twitter.com/XkluMUbFyr— Clive Allan (@clive_allan) September 25, 2021
Who is to Blame?
Nearest petrol station just ran out of petrol. Next nearest just shut by police as queue was a traffic hazard.— Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) September 24, 2021
Is this hapening in other countries?
Energy, fuel, food shortages, Christmas chaos. Etc etc.
Still nothing to do with Brexit?
We've gone stark staring mad.
Others tried to find someone to blame for the crisis, with many noting that motorists themselves were responsible for creating the chaos.
Lots of 🐑 🐑🐑🐑🐑queuing up even though they have at least half a tank. And sitting texting their mates about the huge que and they better get in it or they won’t get petrol. Nutters 🤯I’ll get mine in a few days when I actually need it.— Di 🍃💚🍃 (@McMoanyface) September 24, 2021
Others blamed the government and the media.
If the media hadn’t have announced a few days ago that a few garages had closed in the first place we wouldn’t be in this mess as no one would’ve been any the wiser....🙄— sara s (@Sarsie_sharpe) September 25, 2021
Why do the government always make announcements and then say. Please don’t panic buy. JUST DON’T MAKE THE ANNOUNCEMENT! The British public in general pretty thick.— matthew (@matlondonbright) September 25, 2021
Still others pointed the finger at Brexit.
Brexiters wanted to go back to before the EU. Well, here we are…queues at petrol stations! #BrexitReality pic.twitter.com/ijk67jXhte— Sue💙Woke AF, Save Lives, Wear A Mask (@suehard) September 24, 2021
Many users who had rushed to petrol stations defended their actions by saying that due to the shortage of fuel, they were unable to drive to work.
I finished my 12 hour nightshift this morning. I pass 3 fuel stations on my way home, all are out of fuel.— Jay (@JPWR_1984) September 25, 2021
I don’t have enough petrol to get to work tonight and I certainly don’t have enough to pointlessly drive round looking but somehow it’ll be my fault for not panic buying 🙄
Don’t declare everyone a panic buyer - we have been asked to return to the office for work - some of us have to travel for work. I went to 3 petrol stations yesterday to be able to go to work and make work journeys. I filled up - I don’t have time to queue every other day.— Emma Stee! (@SnarfedLizard) September 25, 2021
According to the outlet, the government of Boris Johnson is eyeing an option of giving temporary visas to 5,000 foreign workers.
"The PM indicated he would rather take the short-term hit on immigration as a trade off for not messing up Christmas", one source told the newspaper.