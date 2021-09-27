Registration was successful!
Europe's Drivers Don't Want to Go Back to UK & Help It 'Get out of the Sh*t' - Unions Boss
Europe's Drivers Don't Want to Go Back to UK & Help It 'Get out of the Sh*t' - Unions Boss
Western Europe needs a Marshall Plan to revive the haulage industry and stop lorry drivers from leaving their jobs, the leader of the Federation of Dutch Trade... 27.09.2021
europe
drivers
lorry
truck drivers
uk
FNV’s Edwin Atema said in an interview that Europe’s drivers are not keen to go back to the UK to help the country “get out of the s***”.The Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the post-Brexit border issues have resulted in a fuel crisis for the UK, driven by a shortfall of about 100,000 licensed lorry drivers. While the UK government took measures last week to deal with the shortage by temporarily waiving visa restrictions for lorry drivers and encouraging workers from abroad to fill the void, the issue still very much stands.Mr Atema argued that drivers from across Europe have completely lost all trust in this industry.The General secretary of the European Road Haulers Association (UETR) Marco Digioia similarly argued that “there are many other issues, such as working conditions, pay and the costs of getting into and working in the UK.”The Liberal Democrats have criticised the government's handling of the crisis, calling it a "piecemeal approach."UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday that despite the fuel panic buying episodes in Britain, there is "plenty of petrol in refineries and stores". UK PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman also confirmed Britain has ample fuel stocks and the steps taken by the government combined with public returning to normal petrol buying behaviour should be enough to mitigate challenge.The government is working closely with the industry to take action where there is pressure on petrol stations, Downing Street said.We are not complacent, we are taking all preparatory steps necessary so can put in place further measures if needed, Johnson’s spokesperson added.British supply chains, from fuel to food, have been affected by the post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with projections of continuous disruptions in the run up to Christmas.
europe, drivers, lorry, truck drivers, uk

Europe's Drivers Don't Want to Go Back to UK & Help It 'Get out of the Sh*t' - Unions Boss

11:39 GMT 27.09.2021
Trainee Michael Wilde during a lesson in an articulated lorry at the National Driving Centre, Croydon, Britain, August 31, 2021.
Trainee Michael Wilde during a lesson in an articulated lorry at the National Driving Centre, Croydon, Britain, August 31, 2021. Picture taken August 31, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / Peter Cziborra
Western Europe needs a Marshall Plan to revive the haulage industry and stop lorry drivers from leaving their jobs, the leader of the Federation of Dutch Trade Unions (FNV) has argued.
FNV’s Edwin Atema said in an interview that Europe’s drivers are not keen to go back to the UK to help the country “get out of the s***”.
“The EU workers we speak to will not go to the UK for a short-term visa to help the UK get out of the s*** they created for themselves. It’s not like offering a visa … and the issue will be solved. Drivers need way more than a visa and a pay slip,” Atema said.
The Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the post-Brexit border issues have resulted in a fuel crisis for the UK, driven by a shortfall of about 100,000 licensed lorry drivers.
While the UK government took measures last week to deal with the shortage by temporarily waiving visa restrictions for lorry drivers and encouraging workers from abroad to fill the void, the issue still very much stands.
Mr Atema argued that drivers from across Europe have completely lost all trust in this industry.
“Long before coronavirus and Brexit this industry was sick already, plagued by exploitation … which ended up with drivers voting with your feet and leaving,” he added.
The General secretary of the European Road Haulers Association (UETR) Marco Digioia similarly argued that “there are many other issues, such as working conditions, pay and the costs of getting into and working in the UK.”
The Liberal Democrats have criticised the government's handling of the crisis, calling it a "piecemeal approach."
UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday that despite the fuel panic buying episodes in Britain, there is "plenty of petrol in refineries and stores".
"The most important thing is that people just buy petrol as they normally would," Eustice said.
UK PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman also confirmed Britain has ample fuel stocks and the steps taken by the government combined with public returning to normal petrol buying behaviour should be enough to mitigate challenge.
The government is working closely with the industry to take action where there is pressure on petrol stations, Downing Street said.
We are not complacent, we are taking all preparatory steps necessary so can put in place further measures if needed, Johnson’s spokesperson added.
British supply chains, from fuel to food, have been affected by the post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with projections of continuous disruptions in the run up to Christmas.
