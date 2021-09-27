https://sputniknews.com/20210927/europes-drivers-dont-want-to-go-back-to-uk--help-it-get-out-of-the-sht---unions-boss-1089443639.html

Europe's Drivers Don't Want to Go Back to UK & Help It 'Get out of the Sh*t' - Unions Boss

Europe's Drivers Don't Want to Go Back to UK & Help It 'Get out of the Sh*t' - Unions Boss

Western Europe needs a Marshall Plan to revive the haulage industry and stop lorry drivers from leaving their jobs, the leader of the Federation of Dutch Trade... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-27T11:39+0000

2021-09-27T11:39+0000

2021-09-27T11:39+0000

europe

drivers

lorry

truck drivers

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089444229_0:0:3345:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_3049d369e333379185e7ea591efce3ef.jpg

FNV’s Edwin Atema said in an interview that Europe’s drivers are not keen to go back to the UK to help the country “get out of the s***”.The Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the post-Brexit border issues have resulted in a fuel crisis for the UK, driven by a shortfall of about 100,000 licensed lorry drivers. While the UK government took measures last week to deal with the shortage by temporarily waiving visa restrictions for lorry drivers and encouraging workers from abroad to fill the void, the issue still very much stands.Mr Atema argued that drivers from across Europe have completely lost all trust in this industry.The General secretary of the European Road Haulers Association (UETR) Marco Digioia similarly argued that “there are many other issues, such as working conditions, pay and the costs of getting into and working in the UK.”The Liberal Democrats have criticised the government's handling of the crisis, calling it a "piecemeal approach."UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday that despite the fuel panic buying episodes in Britain, there is "plenty of petrol in refineries and stores". UK PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman also confirmed Britain has ample fuel stocks and the steps taken by the government combined with public returning to normal petrol buying behaviour should be enough to mitigate challenge.The government is working closely with the industry to take action where there is pressure on petrol stations, Downing Street said.We are not complacent, we are taking all preparatory steps necessary so can put in place further measures if needed, Johnson’s spokesperson added.British supply chains, from fuel to food, have been affected by the post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with projections of continuous disruptions in the run up to Christmas.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, drivers, lorry, truck drivers, uk