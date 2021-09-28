https://sputniknews.com/20210928/brexit-to-blame-germanys-olaf-scholz-says-end-to-freedom-of-movement-fueled-uk-petrol-crisis-1089470578.html

Brexit to Blame: Germany's Olaf Scholz Says 'End to Freedom of Movement' Fueled UK Petrol Crisis

Brexit to Blame: Germany's Olaf Scholz Says 'End to Freedom of Movement' Fueled UK Petrol Crisis

Government ministers and oil companies continue to stress that there is no petrol shortage in the UK, but rather a shortfall of lorry drivers. They have blamed... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-28T05:53+0000

2021-09-28T05:53+0000

2021-09-28T06:08+0000

boris johnson

news

world

europe

angela merkel

social-democratic party (sdp)

brexit

post-brexit

olaf scholz

george eustice

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089443711_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c791ab414d1c7ad3264fa5b4f74ffc.jpg

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor candidate to take over from outgoing Angela Merkel, has blamed post-Brexit fallout, such as the decision to end freedom of movement with Europe, for Britain’s current petrol crisis. Long queues have been forming at petrol stations across the UK in recent days amid a frenzy of panic buying. The government and oil companies have insisted there is no shortage, faulting the heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortfall for pressures at petrol stations and the spike in customer demand.Scholz, who secured a narrow election victory in the German parliamentary elections that took place on Sunday, outperforming Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc by 1.6 percentage points, said he hoped UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be able to deal with the consequences of his country’s exit from the European bloc. The current German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor, who is now seeking to form a coalition government, suggested the British government might need to consider levels of pay and conditions of employment in the trucking industry. Germany, like a number of other EU member states, is no stranger to HGV driver shortages. However, companies in the European bloc are able to rely on nationals from their neighbor-states to remedy the shortfalls and dodge panic-buying at petrol station forecourts like the UK has witnessed of late.‘Bad Brexit Deal’ Anna Soubry, a former Tory business minister, was cited by The Guardian as agreeing with Scholz.Shadow justice secretary, David Lammy, also blamed a bad Brexit deal for the fallout. Dismissing the claims that Brexit was to blame for the crisis, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Europe’s driver shortage was no more evident than Britain’s. UK Petrol Crisis On Monday pump prices for fuel in Britain soared to their highest level in eight years amid the petrol crisis. The average price of a litre of petrol rose from 135.9p on Friday to 136.6p on Sunday as forecourts ran dry. The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said on Monday that as many as two-thirds of its nearly 5,500 independent outlets were now out of fuel. Others, warned the PRA, were "partly dry and running out soon". PRA chairman Brian Madderson blamed "panic buying, pure and simple" for the current situation. The same stance was echoed by UK government ministers and oil companies, such as Shell, ExxonMobil and Greenergy. The latter pointied to "temporary spikes in customer demand - not a national shortage of fuel". The primary cause of the current petrol crisis is a shortage of qualified lorry drivers. Panic had been triggered by oil firm BP’s announcement last week that it would have to "temporarily" close several petrol stations because of a shortage of truckers. The shortfall is currently estimated at around 100,000 drivers in the UK. After Brexit, many European drivers went back to their home countries because of the additional border bureaucracy. The COVID-19 pandemic also wrought changes, forcing more foreign drivers to leave the UK. To compound the problem, while some older drivers have retired, they have not been replaced because of a reported backlog in HGV driver tests due to the pandemic. Army ‘On Standby’ People across the UK have continued to queue at fuel stations in spite of warnings they were making the situation worse. While stopping short of immediately deploying troops to drive lorries, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the army to remain on standby. According to Downing Street, army drivers would be ready to help deliver petrol and diesel to forecourts on a short-term basis. Cabinet ministers had assembled on Monday to consider measures to remedy the situation amid calls to provide ambulance drivers, healthcare staff and other essential workers priority access to fuel. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng underscored it was right for the UK government to take “sensible, precautionary steps”. Among other emergency measures, government ministers also extended specific HGV licences, the competition law between oil firms is to be temporarily suspended, and temporary visas will be offered to 5,000 foreign fuel tanker and food lorry drivers in the run-up to Christmas. A joint statement from the fuel industry, released by the government, said companies expect the situation to ease in the coming days. Oil companies said there was “plenty of fuel at UK refineries and terminals, and as an industry we are working closely with the government to help ensure fuel is available to be delivered to stations across the country”.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

boris johnson, news, world, europe, angela merkel, social-democratic party (sdp), brexit, post-brexit, olaf scholz, george eustice, uk