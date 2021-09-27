Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/spd-leader-scholz-says-yet-to-hear-congratulations-from-cducsu-rival-1089465548.html
SPD Leader Scholz Says Yet to Hear Congratulations From CDU/CSU Rival
SPD Leader Scholz Says Yet to Hear Congratulations From CDU/CSU Rival
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German chancellor candidate from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz said on Monday that he still has not received congratulations... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T23:28+0000
2021-09-27T23:28+0000
election
social-democratic party (sdp)
armin laschet
cdu
olaf scholz
german
ruling party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089465315_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7abe5e6c280289ba8ea22476119b1576.jpg
The German parliamentary elections took place on Sunday. The SDP outperformed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc by 1.6 percentage points. The Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) came in third and fourth, respectively.Earlier, SPD Secretary-General Lars Klingbeil criticized Laschet for this, noting that "good manners are expected from the Democrats, they congratulate each other." On Sunday, Laschet congratulated "all the participants in the election race on their results."In his interview with ZDF, Scholz also said that the SPD should form a coalition with the two other parties that showed good results in the elections - the Greens and the FDP.He further stressed that Germans had shown with their vote that they want the CDU/CSU to step down as the ruling party.However, the CDU/CSU does not agree with Scholz, noting that the SPD was only narrowly ahead of the conservative alliance and that negotiations on a coalition are needed.
And he probably wont, zionists/nazis have this problem about losing, as do all aspie defects
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089465315_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_beb7e7f7920c51f0a879de83300645fc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
election, social-democratic party (sdp), armin laschet, cdu, olaf scholz, german, ruling party

SPD Leader Scholz Says Yet to Hear Congratulations From CDU/CSU Rival

23:28 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / FABIAN BIMMERWorkers remove an election campaign poster showing Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz, the day after the German general elections, in Bad Segeberg near Hamburg, Germany, September 27, 2021.
Workers remove an election campaign poster showing Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz, the day after the German general elections, in Bad Segeberg near Hamburg, Germany, September 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / FABIAN BIMMER
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German chancellor candidate from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz said on Monday that he still has not received congratulations on the narrow election victory from his CDU/CSU rival, Armin Laschet.
The German parliamentary elections took place on Sunday. The SDP outperformed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc by 1.6 percentage points. The Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) came in third and fourth, respectively.
"No," Scholz was quoted as saying by ZDF, when asked if Laschet had reached out to him with congratulations.
Earlier, SPD Secretary-General Lars Klingbeil criticized Laschet for this, noting that "good manners are expected from the Democrats, they congratulate each other." On Sunday, Laschet congratulated "all the participants in the election race on their results."
In his interview with ZDF, Scholz also said that the SPD should form a coalition with the two other parties that showed good results in the elections - the Greens and the FDP.

"The SPD is the strongest party. From the polls, we see that more people want to see me as chancellor. Three parties improved the results in this election - the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. So, we must take on the mandate to form a government. It is possible," Scholz added.

He further stressed that Germans had shown with their vote that they want the CDU/CSU to step down as the ruling party.
However, the CDU/CSU does not agree with Scholz, noting that the SPD was only narrowly ahead of the conservative alliance and that negotiations on a coalition are needed.
001000
Discuss
Popular comments
And he probably wont, zionists/nazis have this problem about losing, as do all aspie defects
vtvot tak
28 September, 02:42 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:03 GMTIs Sir Alex Ferguson Right, That Ronaldo, and not Messi, Could Score a Hat-trick for Anyone?
00:00 GMTUS Senator Menendez Urges New Sanctions on Turkey if It Acquires More Russian Weapons
YesterdayInsurgents Who Detained President of Guinea Declare Transitional Charter - Reports
YesterdayTexas Lawmakers Propose New Congressional Districts in Cities of Austin, Houston
YesterdayIOM Looking for Alternatives for Haitians at US Border, Brazil Being 1 Option - Sources
YesterdayCzech Republic Will Purchase Israeli-Made Air Defenses to Replace Soviet Gear
YesterdaySPD Leader Scholz Says Yet to Hear Congratulations From CDU/CSU Rival
YesterdayTaliban Say Norwegian NGO Promises to Ship Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan This Winter
YesterdayUS Blue-Chip, Tech Stocks Fumble on Worries of Rate Hike
YesterdaySerbian Troops Monitoring Situation at Serbia-Kosovo Border Amid Protests
YesterdayUnidentified Man Threatens Journalist, France's Potential Would-Be President Eric Zemmour - Reports
YesterdaySenate Republicans Vote to Block Gov't Funding, Debt Limit Bill Just Days Ahead of Shutdown Deadline
YesterdayGOP Slam 'Economically Illiterate' Admin After It Claims $3.5 Trillion Bill Costs 'Zero Dollars'
YesterdayUS President Joe Biden Aims to Save Obama-Era Policy DACA
YesterdayUK Calls Renewable Energy Main Alternative to Gas as Energy Crisis Deepens
YesterdayGreenland Foreign Minister Demoted Over Pro-Independence Statements - Reports
YesterdayUS Citizen Pleads Guilty to Helping North Korea Evade Sanctions
YesterdayGreens to Strive for Vice-Chancellor Office in Future German Government - Reports
YesterdayDPRK Fires 'Unidentified Projectile' Moments Before Envoy Speaks at UN General Assembly - Reports
YesterdayPlumbing Poverty: Millions of America’s Poorest Don’t Have Running Indoor Water - Report