Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Capitol Fence Being Set Up to Fortify Area Ahead of 18 September Rally

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/uk-defence-sec-fires-back-at-chinas-aukus-accusations-of-cold-war-mentality-1089122182.html
UK Defence Sec. Fires Back at China's AUKUS Accusations of 'Cold War Mentality'
UK Defence Sec. Fires Back at China's AUKUS Accusations of 'Cold War Mentality'
Shortly after the announcement of AUKUS - a defence alliance between the US, UK, and Australia apparently formed in order to counter China - the Chinese... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T10:30+0000
2021-09-16T10:30+0000
asia & pacific
us
china
australia
cold war
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089122798_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fbf5b80b58fb6d4fe648365cd4a00bee.jpg
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, when speaking on BBC Radio 4 on Thursday, fired back at Beijing's assertions that the new AUKUS partnership between Washington, London, and Canberra is a display of a "Cold War mentality".Wallace went on to assure that the alliance is "not about antagonising anyone", and asserted that the new defence pact is "not only about China".AUKUS was announced on Wednesday as something that would "preserve security and stability around the world" and generate "hundreds of high-skilled jobs", as UK PM Boris Johnson put it. Under the pact, Australia will acquire nuclear-powered submarines - something that prompted concerns from New Zealand, with Wellington immediately stating that it will bar them from its territorial waters.While China was not directly mentioned in the AUKUS announcement, Beijing swiftly voiced concerns concerning the new pact, saying that it "seriously undermines regional peace and stability, intensifies the arms race, and harms international non-proliferation efforts". Besides this, China accused the three countries participating in the alliance of having a "Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice".Beijing is not the only one triggered by the new defence group, as it rose some eyebrows in France. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly issued a joint statement, describing the trilateral deal between Washington, London, and Canberra as "regrettable".Despite the division of the global community on the new defence pact, Australia's foreign minister touted the agreement as a "real reorientation" of the UK's foreign and security policy following Brexit, welcoming the new partnership with Australia. Biden, for his part, said that the goal of AUKUS is to ensure allies in the region have capabilities to counter "rapidly evolving threats", and addressed concerns about Austrialia's nuclear-powered submarines. According to the US president, "these are conventionally-armed submarines that are powered by nuclear reactors", meaning that the submarines will not be equipped with nuclear weapons. With regard to France, Biden argued that Paris already enjoys a "substantial" presence in the Indo-Pacific and plays a key role in strengthening regional security.
https://sputniknews.com/20210916/china-warns-against-exclusionary-blocs-after-aukus-launched-1089113532.html
us
china
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089122798_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59188d3ea32fca2679ecef4816f215cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, us, china, australia, cold war, uk

UK Defence Sec. Fires Back at China's AUKUS Accusations of 'Cold War Mentality'

10:30 GMT 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLEBritain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Shortly after the announcement of AUKUS - a defence alliance between the US, UK, and Australia apparently formed in order to counter China - the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, slammed the formation as "irresponsible", recommending that the West drop its "Cold War mentality".
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, when speaking on BBC Radio 4 on Thursday, fired back at Beijing's assertions that the new AUKUS partnership between Washington, London, and Canberra is a display of a "Cold War mentality".

"It's probably a Cold War view to describe it as a Cold War", Wallace retorted, arguing that Beijing was "embarking on one of the biggest military spends in history". He continued: "Obviously it is engaged in some disputed areas. Our partners in those regions want to be able to stand their own ground".

Wallace went on to assure that the alliance is "not about antagonising anyone", and asserted that the new defence pact is "not only about China".
AUKUS was announced on Wednesday as something that would "preserve security and stability around the world" and generate "hundreds of high-skilled jobs", as UK PM Boris Johnson put it. Under the pact, Australia will acquire nuclear-powered submarines - something that prompted concerns from New Zealand, with Wellington immediately stating that it will bar them from its territorial waters.
While China was not directly mentioned in the AUKUS announcement, Beijing swiftly voiced concerns concerning the new pact, saying that it "seriously undermines regional peace and stability, intensifies the arms race, and harms international non-proliferation efforts". Besides this, China accused the three countries participating in the alliance of having a "Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice".
In this photo taken Dec. 17, 2019 and released Dec. 27, 2019 by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese honor guard raise the Chinese flag during the commissioning ceremony of China's Shandong aircraft carrier at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
China Warns Against Exclusionary Blocs After AUKUS Launched
01:11 GMT
Beijing is not the only one triggered by the new defence group, as it rose some eyebrows in France. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly issued a joint statement, describing the trilateral deal between Washington, London, and Canberra as "regrettable".
"The American choice to push aside a European ally and partner like France from a structural partnership with Australia at a time we are facing unprecedented challenges in the Indo-Pacific region [...] shows a lack of coherence that France can only acknowledge and regret", the statement said.
Despite the division of the global community on the new defence pact, Australia's foreign minister touted the agreement as a "real reorientation" of the UK's foreign and security policy following Brexit, welcoming the new partnership with Australia.
Biden, for his part, said that the goal of AUKUS is to ensure allies in the region have capabilities to counter "rapidly evolving threats", and addressed concerns about Austrialia's nuclear-powered submarines. According to the US president, "these are conventionally-armed submarines that are powered by nuclear reactors", meaning that the submarines will not be equipped with nuclear weapons. With regard to France, Biden argued that Paris already enjoys a "substantial" presence in the Indo-Pacific and plays a key role in strengthening regional security.
140000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:26 GMTFrance May Demand Compensation From Australia for Submarine Deal Breach, Defence Minister Says
11:22 GMTKremlin Regrets European Parliament's Russia Report
11:08 GMTRussia Uses 'Best Suited' Internet Regulation, Kremlin Says
11:07 GMTFans Slam Michael Owen After England Legend Claims 'PSG Were Better Off Without Lionel Messi'
10:47 GMT'Cringe and Embarrassment': Australian Defence Minister Mocked for Not Knowing How to Do Elbow Bump
10:45 GMTApple, Google's Actions Considered Interference in Russia's Affairs, Senior Lawmaker Says
10:42 GMT'I Can't Speak to Validity': Pentagon Spokesman Elusive Over Milley's Alleged Secret Calls to China
10:41 GMTTaliban Bans Women From Entering Ministry of Women Affairs, Employee Says
10:33 GMTCapitol Fence Being Set Up to Fortify Area Ahead of 18 September Rally
10:30 GMTUK Defence Sec. Fires Back at China's AUKUS Accusations of 'Cold War Mentality'
09:55 GMTAUKUS Not Intended to Be Adversarial to Other Countries, UK PM Johnson Says
09:19 GMTRed Bull Boss Slams Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for Faking His Injuries After Italian GP Crash
09:10 GMTAs Toll of South Africa Unrest Exceeds BLM Riots' Damage, Activist Says Instigators Will Walk Free
09:07 GMTPolice in Spain Evacuate Parts of Downtown Oviedo Over Bomb Threat
08:48 GMTWoman Who Threatened to Kill VP Kamala Harris Because She is 'Not Actually Black' Pleads Guilty
08:34 GMTNorth Korea Touts Its Railway-Borne Missile System to Deal 'Harsh Blow to Threat-Posing Forces'
08:11 GMTChina Accuses US of Intensifying Arms Race by Creating AUKUS
07:55 GMT'Stab in the Back': Ex-French Official Blasts New Trilateral Defence Deal Between US, UK & Australia
07:38 GMTTaliban Seeks to Build Good Relations With World Through Diplomacy, Spokesman Says
07:34 GMTPalestinians Welcome Egypt's Mediation Between Israel & Palestinians But Will It Yield Results?