Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/china-warns-against-exclusionary-blocs-after-aukus-launched-1089113532.html
China Warns Against Exclusionary Blocs After AUKUS Launched
China Warns Against Exclusionary Blocs After AUKUS Launched
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China opposes the creation of exclusionary blocs that may harm the interests of third parties, Embassy in Washington spokesperson Liu... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T01:11+0000
2021-09-16T01:11+0000
us
china
australia
nuclear
indo-pacific
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/88/1079038804_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a51c9659ad44baec1455a7b4bbffeaa.jpg
Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden and the leaders of the UK and Australia launched a trilateral alliance that will allegedly focus on Indo-Pacific stability.Liu said countries should do more things that are conducive to solidarity and cooperation among countries, including for regional stability.The AUKUS initiative launches an 18-month effort to deepen cooperation and defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.The first major initiative of the trilateral pact will be to deliver a nuclear-powered submarine fleet to Australia. However, the submarines will not be nuclear-armed, but conventionally armed and run by nuclear reactors.Earlier on Wednesday, a senior Biden administration official told reporters that the defense pact is not aimed at any specific country, but is about advancing the partners’ strategic interests and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific. The official repeatedly refrained from conveying that the AUKUS pact is aimed at China when pressed on the matter by reporters.
us
china
australia
indo-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/88/1079038804_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5122f0bed684ed6ef46d12b53de98ada.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, australia, nuclear, indo-pacific, uk

China Warns Against Exclusionary Blocs After AUKUS Launched

01:11 GMT 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / Li GangIn this photo taken Dec. 17, 2019 and released Dec. 27, 2019 by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese honor guard raise the Chinese flag during the commissioning ceremony of China's Shandong aircraft carrier at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province
In this photo taken Dec. 17, 2019 and released Dec. 27, 2019 by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese honor guard raise the Chinese flag during the commissioning ceremony of China's Shandong aircraft carrier at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / Li Gang
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China opposes the creation of exclusionary blocs that may harm the interests of third parties, Embassy in Washington spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement to Sputnik when asked to respond to the newly-launched Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) defense pact.
Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden and the leaders of the UK and Australia launched a trilateral alliance that will allegedly focus on Indo-Pacific stability.
"They [countries] should not build exclusionary blocs targeting or harming the interests of third parties," Liu said on Wednesday. "In particular, they should shake off their Cold-War mentality and ideological prejudice."
Liu said countries should do more things that are conducive to solidarity and cooperation among countries, including for regional stability.
The AUKUS initiative launches an 18-month effort to deepen cooperation and defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.
The first major initiative of the trilateral pact will be to deliver a nuclear-powered submarine fleet to Australia. However, the submarines will not be nuclear-armed, but conventionally armed and run by nuclear reactors.
Earlier on Wednesday, a senior Biden administration official told reporters that the defense pact is not aimed at any specific country, but is about advancing the partners’ strategic interests and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific. The official repeatedly refrained from conveying that the AUKUS pact is aimed at China when pressed on the matter by reporters.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:50 GMTGerman Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron to Meet in Paris on Thursday
01:35 GMTStudent Activists Criticize Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
01:31 GMTFauci Insists COVID Jab Doesn't Make Men Infertile — Are You Worried Now?
01:30 GMTUS Monthly Encounters on Southern Border Exceed 200,000 for Second Straight Month - CBP
01:29 GMTLiverpool FC’s Champions League Showdown With AC Milan Provides Thrills of a Cup Final
01:15 GMTUK Foreign Office Condemns North Korean Missile Tests as Violation of UNSC Resolutions
01:11 GMTChina Warns Against Exclusionary Blocs After AUKUS Launched
00:54 GMTRussia Needs Strong, Influential Parliament - Putin
00:52 GMTSyria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center
00:45 GMTSpaceX Launches Crew Dragon Spaceship With First-Ever Fully Civilian Crew on Board
YesterdayAt Least Two of Biden's 19th-Century Ancestors Were Enslavers, New Book Claims
YesterdayHead of Islamic State in Greater Sahara 'Neutralized' by French Forces, Macron Reveals
YesterdayCDC Research Sees Spike in US Obesity Rate From 2018 to 2020
YesterdaySpaceX Launches First Ever All Civilian Group Into Orbit
Yesterday'Major Traffic Collision' in California Sees Vehicle Drive Over Cliff
YesterdayUS President Biden Delivers Remarks on National Security Initiative
YesterdayAustralia to Gain Nuclear-Powered Submarine From Joint Defense Effort With US, UK
YesterdayMagnitude 5.4 Earthquake Shakes China's Sichuan Region - EMSC
YesterdayNearly 70% of Americans Believe Rise in COVID-19 Deaths Preventable - Poll
YesterdayLawyer of Russian National Grichishkin Anticipates Sentencing Hearing in October