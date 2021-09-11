Registration was successful!
Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Live Updates: Queen Elizabeth II Sends Prayers for 9/11 Victims and Survivors in Message to Biden
Twenty years ago, a series of coordinated attacks on multiple targets in the US by al-Qaeda terrorists claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people.
9/11: 20 years later
us
anniversary
terrorist attack
september 11
Shame there's no 'investigative' Sputnik journo, one not afraid being termed a conspiracy theorist, assuming editors allow such truths. They may confirm that there were NO terror attacks.. nor planes. No Boeing airliner can fly at a sea level speed of 580mph, without shedding its wings and tail, and in needing 4X the engine power to reach that speed. Missing in all photos are the 2 massive 1500 foot central cores, with their lifts, shafts and motors, as NIS assured us the floors had 'pancaked'. Missing also are photos of the 2 100 meter high piles of rubble from the collapsed buildings, which the laws of physics tell us MUST BE THERE. All those MILLIONS of tons should have taken maybe 4 years to dismantle, not done 4 hours overnight, and illegally, without the needed investigation. Search ''9/11 Hologram Plane Theory - Bill Cooper RIP Nov 5 2001'
A view of One World Trade Center from the North Pool, which marks the former site of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, at Ground Zero the night before the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States in New York

Live Updates: Queen Elizabeth II Sends Prayers for 9/11 Victims and Survivors in Message to Biden

08:13 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 11.09.2021)
Twenty years ago, a series of coordinated attacks on multiple targets in the US by al-Qaeda terrorists claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people. One of the deadliest terror attacks in the history of humankind led the US to declare a "War on Terror" and invade Afghanistan in what became America's longest war.
On this day twenty years ago, the world was shaken by terror attacks that would forever leave an imprint of sorrow and grief on the lives of the survivors, witnesses, and those who lost their loved ones, in the tragedy that would be known as 9/11.
On 11 September 2001, nineteen Al-Qaeda* terrorists hijacked four commercial planes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, DC, and the fourth aircraft crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
As a result of the attacks, apart from 19 terrorists, 2,977 people died, while 25,000 were injured.
Less than a month later, the United States invaded Afghanistan after then-president George Bush announced the beginning of the "War on Terror" to dismantle al-Qaeda and stop it from using Afghan soil as a launching pad for international terrorist attacks by toppling the Taliban* rulers. The US wrapped up its longest war in late August 2021, with a chaotic evacuation mission. Despite a nearly 20-year military presence in Afghanistan, American troops and the US-trained Afghan army were unable to stop the Taliban from coming back to power.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
09:29 GMT 11.09.2021
EU Expresses Solidarity With US in Fight Against Terrorism on Anniversary of 9/11
08:33 GMT 11.09.2021
Biden Touts Nation's 'Unity and Resilience' as 'Our Greatest Strength' Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 9, 2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
Biden Touts Nation's 'Unity and Resilience' as 'Our Greatest Strength' Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary
05:42 GMT
08:32 GMT 11.09.2021
Recall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary: Firefighter Remembers Day That Changed His Life Forever
Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY
9/11: 20 Years Later
Recall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary: Firefighter Remembers Day That Changed His Life Forever
07:00 GMT
08:32 GMT 11.09.2021
Three People, Three Stories, One Tragedy: Witnesses Recall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary
National Memorial and Museum of 11 September attack in New York.
9/11: 20 Years Later
Three People, Three Stories, One Tragedy: Witnesses Recall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary
07:26 GMT
08:31 GMT 11.09.2021
Hero Dog That Guided People Out of WTC
Разрушенные вход в метро и автобус у Всемирного торгового центра после теракта в Нью-Йорке
9/11: 20 Years Later
Hero Dog That Guided People Out of WTC
07:30 GMT
08:31 GMT 11.09.2021
'Dust Lady': The Story Behind the Famous and Iconic Pictures During 9/11 Tragedy
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, Marcy Borders stands covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building following the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, New York. - The remains of two more victims of 9/11 have been identified, thanks to advanced DNA technology, New York officials announced on September 8, 2021, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks
9/11: 20 Years Later
'Dust Lady': The Story Behind the Famous and Iconic Pictures During 9/11 Tragedy
08:00 GMT
08:14 GMT 11.09.2021
Queen Elizabeth Sends Prayers for 9/11 Victims and Survivors in Message to Biden
"My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty," Britain's Queen Elizabeth said in a message to US President Joe Biden.
"My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory," Elizabeth said.
"It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild," she added.
Popular comments
Shame there's no 'investigative' Sputnik journo, one not afraid being termed a conspiracy theorist, assuming editors allow such truths. They may confirm that there were NO terror attacks.. nor planes. No Boeing airliner can fly at a sea level speed of 580mph, without shedding its wings and tail, and in needing 4X the engine power to reach that speed. Missing in all photos are the 2 massive 1500 foot central cores, with their lifts, shafts and motors, as NIS assured us the floors had 'pancaked'. Missing also are photos of the 2 100 meter high piles of rubble from the collapsed buildings, which the laws of physics tell us MUST BE THERE. All those MILLIONS of tons should have taken maybe 4 years to dismantle, not done 4 hours overnight, and illegally, without the needed investigation. Search ''9/11 Hologram Plane Theory - Bill Cooper RIP Nov 5 2001'
Thomas Turk
11 September, 12:31 GMT
